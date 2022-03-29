CNCO, Farruko, Gera MX & More to Perform at 2022 Latin American Music Awards

With the 2022 Latin American Music Awards less than a month away, Telemundo has unveiled a new wave of performers set to take center stage at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

The latest confirmed artists are CNCO, Emilia, Farruko, Gera MX, Luis Fonsi, Prince Royce, and Reik, joining previous performers Black Eyed Peas, Boza, Calibre 50, Chiquis, Christian Nodal, Esteman, Gerardo Ortiz, Gloria Trevi, Jesse & Joy, Jhay Cortez, Lit Killah, Los Ángeles Azules, Lupita D’Alessio, María Becerra, Nicki Nicole, Ozuna, Sofía Reyes, and Tiago PZK.

The three-hour event will “pay tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists” in 26 categories, including favorite video and favorite social artist, selected by a committee of industry professionals who consider the quality, content, creativity, and fan engagement.

The 2022 Latin AMAs are led by Bad Bunny with 10 nominations. He’s followed by the eight-time nominee Jhay Cortez, and Karol G, J Balvin, and Rauw Alejandro with seven nods each.

This year’s nominees, which are determined by fan voting via LatinAmas.com, are based on key fan interactions with music, including streaming, sales, airplay, and social activity tracked by Billboard through its data partners Luminate — formerly MRC Data — and Next Big Sound for data covering the periods of Feb. 6, 2021, through Jan. 29, 2022.

The 2022 Latin AMAs are set to take place Thursday, April 21, live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The seventh annual ceremony will be broadcast on Telemundo starting at 7 p.m. ET with the red-carpet pre-show followed at 8 p.m. ET by the awards show.