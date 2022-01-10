×
Latin Albums Set to Drop in 2022

From Sebastián Yatra to Omy de Oro and beyond, here are the projects expected to arrive this year.

A handful of Latin acts are readying projects that are scheduled to arrive in 2022. Artists such as Sebastián Yatra, Los Auténticos Decadentes‘ and Omy de Oro, among others, will bless fans with a new LP this year. While we don’t have exact dates for some of the releases yet, we’ve created a calendar with monthly album releases that we’ll keep updating with new information.

Below, check out Billboard‘s running calendar of upcoming Latin album releases that you can look forward to this year.

JANUARY

Jerry Di, Asilo

Sebastián Yatra, Dharma (Jan. 28)

FEBRUARY

Cali y Dandee, Malibu

MARCH

Nacho, Dos

APRIL 

Andre TG, Gracias 

Jeeiph, Synergia 

Los Auténticos Decadentes, Capítulo D

Alex Rose, El Nuevo Rockstar (April 28)

MAY

Alcover, 047 (May 6)

Omy de Oro, Códigos 

