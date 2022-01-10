Latin Albums Set to Drop in 2022

A handful of Latin acts are readying projects that are scheduled to arrive in 2022. Artists such as Sebastián Yatra, Los Auténticos Decadentes‘ and Omy de Oro, among others, will bless fans with a new LP this year. While we don’t have exact dates for some of the releases yet, we’ve created a calendar with monthly album releases that we’ll keep updating with new information.
Below, check out Billboard‘s running calendar of upcoming Latin album releases that you can look forward to this year.
JANUARY
Jerry Di, Asilo
Sebastián Yatra, Dharma (Jan. 28)
FEBRUARY
Cali y Dandee, Malibu
MARCH
Nacho, Dos
APRIL
Andre TG, Gracias
Jeeiph, Synergia
Los Auténticos Decadentes, Capítulo D
Alex Rose, El Nuevo Rockstar (April 28)
MAY
Alcover, 047 (May 6)
Omy de Oro, Códigos