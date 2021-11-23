Here Are All the Latin Nominees at the 2022 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 23) with Jon Batiste scoring 11 nods and Olivia Rodrigo and FINNEAS nominated in each of the Big Four categories: album, record, and song of the year plus best new artist.

Latin artists were also recognized by the Recording Academy, including Camilo, who recently won four Latin Grammys. The Colombian singer-songwriter’s Mis Manos (Hecho a Mano/Sony Music), which won the Latin Grammy for best pop vocal album, is now in the best Latin pop album category against Pablo Alborán, Ricardo Arjona and Selena Gomez, to name a few.

Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour del Mundo is nominated for best musica urbana album, against Rauw Alejandro’s Afrodisiaco, J Balvin’s Jose, Karol G’s KG0516 and Kali Uchis’ Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios); the Puerto Rican artist took the award at the Latin Grammys this past Thursday.

First-time Latin Grammy winners C. Tangana and Nathy Peluso also received Grammy nominations, both in the best Latin rock or alternative album category. Though C. Tangana nabbed three Latin Grammys, it was Peluso who nabbed the trophy for best alternative album for her album Calambre.

Other 2021 Latin Grammy winners who also received 2022 Grammy noms are Karol G, Christian Nodal, Vicente Fernandez, Rauw Alejandro and person of the year Ruben Blades, to name a few.

The 64th annual ceremony will be broadcast on Jan. 31 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. See all the nominees in the Latin categories below.

Best Latin Jazz Album

For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

MIRROR MIRROR, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

THE SOUTH BRONX STORY, Carlos Henriquez

VIRTUAL BIRDLAND, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

TRANSPARENCY, Dafnis Prieto Sextet

EL ARTE DEL BOLERO, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Latin Pop Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.

VÉRTIGO, Pablo Alborán

MIS AMORES, Paula Arenas

HECHO A LA ANTIGUA, Ricardo Arjona

MIS MANOS, Camilo

MENDÓ, Alex Cuba

REVELACIÓN, Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Música Urbana recordings.

AFRODISÍACO, Rauw Alejandro

EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO, Bad Bunny

JOSE, J Balvin

KG0516, Karol G

SIN MIEDO (DEL AMOR Y OTROS DEMONIOS), Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock or alternative recordings.

DEJA, Bomba Estéreo

MIRA LO QUE ME HICISTE HACER (DELUXE EDITION), Diamante Eléctrico

ORIGEN, Juanes

CALAMBRE, Nathy Peluso

EL MADRILEÑO, C. Tangana

SONIDOS DE KARMÁTICA RESONANCIA, Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

ANTOLOGÍA DE LA MUSICA RANCHERA, VOL. 2, Aida Cuevas

A MIS 80’S, Vicente Fernández

SEIS, Mon Laferte

UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. II, Natalia Lafourcade

AYAYAY! (SÚPER DELUXE), Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

SALSWING!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

EN CUARENTENA El, Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

SIN SALSA NO HAY PARAÍSO, Aymée Nuviola

COLEGAS, Gilberto Santa Rosa

LIVE IN PERU, Tony Succar