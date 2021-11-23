Here Are All the Latin Nominees at the 2022 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 23) with Jon Batiste scoring 11 nods and Olivia Rodrigo and FINNEAS nominated in each of the Big Four categories: album, record, and song of the year plus best new artist.
Latin artists were also recognized by the Recording Academy, including Camilo, who recently won four Latin Grammys. The Colombian singer-songwriter’s Mis Manos (Hecho a Mano/Sony Music), which won the Latin Grammy for best pop vocal album, is now in the best Latin pop album category against Pablo Alborán, Ricardo Arjona and Selena Gomez, to name a few.
Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour del Mundo is nominated for best musica urbana album, against Rauw Alejandro’s Afrodisiaco, J Balvin’s Jose, Karol G’s KG0516 and Kali Uchis’ Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios); the Puerto Rican artist took the award at the Latin Grammys this past Thursday.
First-time Latin Grammy winners C. Tangana and Nathy Peluso also received Grammy nominations, both in the best Latin rock or alternative album category. Though C. Tangana nabbed three Latin Grammys, it was Peluso who nabbed the trophy for best alternative album for her album Calambre.
Other 2021 Latin Grammy winners who also received 2022 Grammy noms are Karol G, Christian Nodal, Vicente Fernandez, Rauw Alejandro and person of the year Ruben Blades, to name a few.
The 64th annual ceremony will be broadcast on Jan. 31 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. See all the nominees in the Latin categories below.
Best Latin Jazz Album
For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.
MIRROR MIRROR, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
THE SOUTH BRONX STORY, Carlos Henriquez
VIRTUAL BIRDLAND, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
TRANSPARENCY, Dafnis Prieto Sextet
EL ARTE DEL BOLERO, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Latin Pop Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.
VÉRTIGO, Pablo Alborán
MIS AMORES, Paula Arenas
HECHO A LA ANTIGUA, Ricardo Arjona
MIS MANOS, Camilo
MENDÓ, Alex Cuba
REVELACIÓN, Selena Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Música Urbana recordings.
AFRODISÍACO, Rauw Alejandro
EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO, Bad Bunny
JOSE, J Balvin
KG0516, Karol G
SIN MIEDO (DEL AMOR Y OTROS DEMONIOS), Kali Uchis
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock or alternative recordings.
DEJA, Bomba Estéreo
MIRA LO QUE ME HICISTE HACER (DELUXE EDITION), Diamante Eléctrico
ORIGEN, Juanes
CALAMBRE, Nathy Peluso
EL MADRILEÑO, C. Tangana
SONIDOS DE KARMÁTICA RESONANCIA, Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.
ANTOLOGÍA DE LA MUSICA RANCHERA, VOL. 2, Aida Cuevas
A MIS 80’S, Vicente Fernández
SEIS, Mon Laferte
UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. II, Natalia Lafourcade
AYAYAY! (SÚPER DELUXE), Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.
SALSWING!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
EN CUARENTENA El, Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
SIN SALSA NO HAY PARAÍSO, Aymée Nuviola
COLEGAS, Gilberto Santa Rosa
LIVE IN PERU, Tony Succar