Tainy, Wisin & Yandel, Jesús Omar Tarazón & More Among 2022 BMI Latin Awards Winners

Tainy, Wisin & Yandel and Jesús Omar Tarazón were among the big winners at the 2022 BMI Latin Awards on Tuesday night (March 15) at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

During the ceremony, the legendary reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel were honored with the special BMI President’s Award for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the Latin music community, which span over 20 years and continue to influence the next generation of songwriters, according to the music rights organization. The award is presented to a songwriter, composer, producer or executive who has “profoundly influenced the entertainment industry.”

BMI also saluted the top Latin songwriters, publishers and administrators of the past year’s most-performed Spanish-language songs in the U.S. at the event hosted by BMI president & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI vice president of creative Latin, Jesus Gonzalez.

Puerto Rican hitmaker Tainy took home the coveted contemporary Latin songwriter of the year for his work on nine of BMI’s most-performed Latin songs of 2021 including chart-topping hits “Caramelo,” “Dákiti,” “La Noche de Anoche,” “La Nota,” “La Santa,” “Safaera,” “telepatía,” “Un Dia (One Day)” and “Yo Perreo Sola.”

The Regional Mexican songwriter of the year award went to Mexican songwriter Tarazón, who penned four of BMI’s most-performed Mexican music tracks of the past year including “Altamente Probable,” “La Casita,” “Qué Maldición” and “Somos Los Que Somos.”

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez‘s chart-topping “Dákiti,” penned by Tainy, Egbert Rosa “Haze” and La Paciencia, won contemporary Latin song of the year. Eslabon Armado’s “Con Tus Besos” nabbed Regional Mexican song of the year.

For the second year in a row, Universal Music Publishing Group secured BMI’s Latin publisher of the year award, with 19 of the most-performed songs — including “Bichota,” “Ignorantes,” “La Toxcica” and Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” — among their repertoire.

