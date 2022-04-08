Here Are the Top Latin Artist Finalists at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Bad Bunny performs onstage during his "Worlds Hottest Tour" at The Forum in Los Angeles, California on February 25, 2022.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards finalists were unveiled Friday (April 8), with The Weeknd a finalist in 17 categories and Doja Cat earning 14 nods.

Meanwhile, the Latin categories are led by Bad Bunny who is a finalist in four of the seven Latin categories, including top Latin artist, top Latin tour, top Latin male artist and top Latin song. Joining him in the top Latin artist category are heavy-hitters Karol G, Farruko, Rauw Alejandro and Kali Uchis.

The BBMAs will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock. Tickets to attend the show are available to the public. Prices start at $90 per ticket and are available for purchase here. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s top Latin artist finalists at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny, who won this category last year, is a finalist again. Although he hasn’t released an album since 2020, he did release the chart-topping tracks “Yonaguni” and the Aventura-assisted “Volví,” which make him a top candidate. His record-breaking El Último Tour Del Mundo, which he wrapped up in Miami earlier this month, is also up for best Latin tour.

Karol G

Last year’s top Latin female artist winner, Karol G is not only a finalist in that category again (up against Kali Uchis and Rosalía), she’s also up for top Latin artist and top Latin album for her chart-topping KG0516 set, which became her first Top Latin Albums chart-topper.

Rauw Alejandro

The Puerto Rican artist got everyone on their feet with his disco-pop hit “Todo De Ti,” which is up for top Latin song. He’s also up for top Latin album for Vice Versa, which scored him his first No. 1 set on any Billboard albums chart, top Latin male artist and top Latin artist.

Kali Uchis

The Colombian-American singer-songwriter scored four mentions in this year’s list of finalists. Her Spanish-language album Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) is up for top Latin album, and she’s also up for top Latin female artist and top Latin song for her dreamy hit “telepatía,” which rose to No. 1 on three charts, including Hot Latin Songs and both Latin and Rhythmic Airplay

Farruko

Up for top Latin artist, Farruko is also a finalist in the top Latin male artist category, top dance/electronic song and top Latin song for his global hit “Pepas.” The club-ready banger scored Farru, who announced his new embrace of Christianity this year, his first No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart.