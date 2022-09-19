Here Are All the Artists Attending 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week is only days away, and this year is as packed as ever when it comes to star-studded panels, Q&As and showcases that will take place the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

The 32nd edition of Latin Music Week, the longest-running Latin music industry gathering in the world, will be packed with back-to-back appearances by artists such as Chiquis, Ivy Queen, Camilo, Romeo Santos, Maluma, Grupo Firme and Chayanne, to name a few, throughout the week in Miami’s Faena Forum.

The lineup of events includes superstar concerts, intimate showcases and new music premieres by Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Ozuna and Mariah Angeliq. BRESH will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s artistic neighborhood of Wynwood.

“Latin music is in the midst of unprecedented growth, and we are more committed than ever to shining a light on its best and brightest,” said Leila Cobo, Billboard’s VP/Latin industry lead. “Latin Music Week will bring all the top artists and executives under a single roof. No one else does this and we’re proud to be part of the historic growth of Latin Music.”

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. It will also dovetail with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, in Miami. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

Below, all the Latin artists confirmed (so far) to participate at Latin Music Week (in alphabetical order):

Bernier

Bizarrap

Blessd

Camilo

Chayanne

Chiquis

Christina Aguilera

Cris Chil

DannyLux

Dímelo Flow

Edgar Barrera

Eladio Carrión

Elena Rose

Emilia Mernes

Eslabon Armado

Foreign Teck

Gera MX

Gonza

Grupo Firme

Ivy Queen

Jesus Ortiz Paz

Joonti

Justin Quiles

Kuinvi

Lili Zetina

LRDL

Luis R. Conriquez

Maluma

MAR

Mariah Angeliq

Mauro Castillo

Nicky Jam

Ovy on the Drums

Ozuna

Papi Kunno

Romeo Santos

Sky Rompiendo

Subelo Neo

Tini

Tokischa

Venesti

Wisin

Yandel

Yendry