7 Things You Didn’t See on TV at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

While artists such as Christina Aguilera, Chayanne, Raphael, and Nicky Jam received special awards, and Bad Bunny swept the categories at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, others revealed exciting news on the red carpet Thursday night (Sept. 29).

Below, check out seven things you didn’t see on TV:

1. Edgar Barrera revealed that he’s been writing music for Grupo Firme and is working on Maluma’s upcoming album, which will be a pop set.

2. Speaking of albums, Ovy on the Drums, Karol G’s longtime producer, revealed that he’s been working on the “Provenza” singer’s upcoming fourth studio album. “For me, at a personal level, it’s one of the best productions I’ve done in my career,” he said.

3. When asked about giving back to the community after the devastating Hurricane in Puerto Rico, Rauw Alejandro said: “I was broke during Hurricane Maria and I was starting my career. I didn’t have water and light for two months with my family. I know what it feels like. Now that God has given me the opportunity to be in this position, the first thing I thought of when the hurricane [Fiona] passed, was how I was there too. I called Eric [Duars] and told him we had to help immediately because if we wait for the government, we’ll get to Christmas with no light or water. So, I had to help however I could.”

4. On the red carpet, Calibre 50 chimed in on the Regional Mexican vs Mexican Music debate. Should the genre get a new name? “We love being called regional Mexican,” the group said. “As long as they never take out the ‘Mexican’ part from the title, we’re good.”

5. Eslabon Armado shared what it was like to record a duet with Juan Gabriel for his new, posthumously-released album, Los Duo Vol. 3. “It was as if he was there in the studio with us,” the teenage group said about recording “Mía Un Año.”

6. Rocking a gorgeous black gown that showed off his small chest and shoulder tattoos, Mexican influencer, artist, and TikTok star, Kunno, did not hold back from flaunting his best TikTok moves to Karol G’s “Gatubela.”

7. Becky G reacted to her first Latin Airplay No. 1 hit as a solo act with “Baile Con Mi Ex,” saying she had no idea about it until her fans posted it on social media. “I screamed and woke up my man,” she said. “I was so emotional.” Earlier this year, Becky G scored her scores her fourth No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart with “Bailé Con Mi Ex,” becoming just the third No. 1 by a female soloist in 2022, after two Karol G coronations: “Sejodioto” (Feb. 12) and “Provenza” (July 9).

The 29th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking place at Miami’s Watsco Center, are broadcasting live on Telemundo and simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network Universo and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

The awards — produced by MBS Special Events and executive produced by Mary Black Suarez — coincide with Billboard Latin Music Week, which returned to Miami from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 at the Faena Forum, with a roster of star speakers that included Romeo Santos, Maluma, Grupo Firme, Chayanne, Ivy Queen and Nicky Jam, among many others.