Angela Aguilar, Elvis Crespo, Ozuna & More to Perform at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Alejandra Guzmán, Ángela Aguilar, Calibre 50, Elvis Crespo, Farruko, Los Ángeles Azules, Ozuna and Piso 21 are confirmed to perform at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, set to take place Thursday, Sept. 29.

Billboard and Telemundo announced Tuesday (Sept. 6) the second round of performers who will take the stage at Miami’s Watsco Center. The new list of acts join an already star-studded lineup that includes Camilo, Carlos Vives, Chayanne, CNCO, Eslabon Armado, Grupo Firme, Maluma, Pablo López, Pepe Aguilar, Raphael and Tini.

Bad Bunny leads the list of finalists for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, with 23 nods across 13 categories. The Puerto Rican hitmaker is up for artist of the year, tour of the year, Hot Latin Songs artist of the year, male, and top Latin album of the year for his album Un Verano Sin Ti, which has logged eight nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is nominated for album of the year at this weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Following Bunny is Colombian star Karol G with 15 entries in 11 categories — a record number of nods for a female artist. Karol’s categories include artist of the year and Hot Latin Songs artist of the year, female, as well as Hot Latin Song of the year, vocal event, for her Becky G collab “MAMIII.” (See the complete list of finalists here.)

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, the longest-running awards show in Latin music, will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 29, preceded by a one-hour red carpet special. The awards will broadcast simultaneously on Spanish entertainment cable network Universo, throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional, the Telemundo App and on Peacock.

As has been the case for more than 20 years, the Billboard Latin Music Awards coincide with Billboard’s annual Latin Music Week, the single largest and most important gathering of the Latin music industry, taking place Sept. 26-Oct. 1. Latin Music Week will feature panels, conversations and workshops at the Faena Forum and exclusive performances and fan experiences throughout the week in Miami.

Artists confirmed to speak at Latin Music Week so far include Chayanne, Maluma, Grupo Firme, Camilo, Ivy Queen, Romeo Santos and Nicky Jam, among many others. It will also feature the launch of Billboard Español, Billboard’s new all-Spanish site, which will go live in September. For registration and information on Billboard Latin Music Week, go to billboardlatinmusicweek.com.