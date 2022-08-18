Bad Bunny Tops 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards Finalists: Complete List

Bad Bunny attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on Aug. 1, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny leads the list of finalists for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, with a staggering 23 nods across 13 categories. (The only other artist to ever score that many is Ozuna in 2019.)

Bad Bunny is up for artist of the year, tour of the year, Hot Latin Songs artist of the year, male, and top Latin album of the year for his chart-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti, which is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week for an eighth nonconsecutive frame on top.

Following Bad Bunny is Colombian star Karol G with 15 entries in 11 categories, a record number of nods for a female artist. (The old record was held jointly by Jenni Rivera, who had 12 nods in 2014, and Shakira, who had 12 in 2018.) Karol G’s categories include artist of the year and Hot Latin Songs artist of the year, female, as well as Hot Latin Song of the year, vocal event, for her Becky G collab “MAMIII.”

Farruko secures 11 entries, competing for artist of the year, Hot Latin Song of the year with “Pepas,” and Top Latin Album of the year with La 167.

The 29th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards — set to take place Sept. 29 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. — will broadcast live on Telemundo and simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network Universo and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

This year, awards will be given out in 58 categories throughout the Latin pop, tropical, Latin rhythm and regional Mexican music genres. The event is the only awards show to honor the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music as determined by Billboard‘s weekly charts.

Other top finalists include Rauw Alejandro, who has 10 nods; bachata supergroup Aventura with seven entries; Eslabon Armado leading the regional Mexican space with six nods; and Grupo Firme and Calibre 50 with five each.

The awards — produced by MBS Special Events and executive produced by Mary Black Suarez — coincide with Billboard Latin Music Week, which returns to Miami Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum, with a roster of star speakers that includes Romeo Santos, Maluma, Grupo Firme, Chayanne, Ivy Queen and Nicky Jam, among many others. For more information on Billboard Latin Music Week and to register, visit billboardlatinmusicweek.com.

See the complete list of finalists below:

OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year:

• Bad Bunny

• Farruko

• Jhayco

• Karol G

• Rauw Alejandro

Artist of the Year, New:

• Ivan Cornejo

• Los Gemelos de Sinaloa

• Los Lara

• Luis R. Conriquez

• Yahritza y Su Esencia

Tour of the Year:

• Bad Bunny

• Los Bukis

• Maluma

• Marc Anthony

• Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias

Crossover Artist of the Year:

• Chris Brown

• DJ Khaled

• Ed Sheeran

• Rvssian

• Shawn Mendes

• Skrillex

SONGS CATEGORIES

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

• Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

• Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

• Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

• Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

• Farruko, “Pepas”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

• Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

• Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo, “Ojitos Lindos”

• Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

• Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”

• Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

• Bad Bunny

• Chencho Corleone

• Farruko

• Jhayco

• Rauw Alejandro

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

• Anitta

• Becky G

• Kali Uchis

• Karol G

• Rosalía

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Aventura

• Calibre 50

• Eslabon Armado

• Fuerza Regida

• Grupo Firme

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

• Music VIP

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:

• Carbon Fiber

• Duars Entertainment

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

• Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

• Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

• Farruko, “Pepas”

• Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adonis, “El Incomprendido”

• Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Latín Airplay Label of the Year:

• Lizos

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Duars Entertainment

• Fonovisa

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

ALBUM CATEGORIES

Top Latin Album of the Year:

• Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

• Farruko, La 167

• J Balvin, Jose

• Karol G, KG0516

• Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny

• J Balvin

• Ozuna

• Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

• Becky G

• Kali Uchis

• Karol G

• Natti Natasha

• Rosalía

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Aventura

• Calibre 50

• Eslabon Armado

• Los Bukis

• Maná

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

• Del

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Del

• Duars Entertainment

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Becky G

• Camilo

• Enrique Iglesias

• Kali Uchis

• Sebastián Yatra

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Bomba Estéreo

• CNCO

• Jesse & Joy

• Maná

• Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

• Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

• Karol G, “Provenza”

• Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

• Sebastián Yatra, “Tacones Rojos”

• Shakira & Rauw Alejandro, “Te Felicito”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

• WK

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Duars Entertainment

• Hecho a Mano

• RCA

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

• Becky G, Esquemas

• Enrique Iglesias, Final (Vol. 1)

• Jay Wheeler, De Mi Para Ti

• Rosalía, Motomami

• Sebastián Yatra, Dharma

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

• Interscope Geffen A&M

• RCA

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Capitol Latin

• Hecho a Mano

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

• Warner Latina

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Carlos Vives

• Elvis Crespo

• Marc Anthony

• Prince Royce

• Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Aventura

• Gente de Zona

• La Sonora Dinamita

• Los Ángeles Azules

• Monchy & Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year:

• Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

• Don Omar & Nio Garcia, “Se Menea”

• Marc Anthony, “Mala”

• Marc Anthony, “Pa’lla Voy”

• Romeo Santos, “Sus Huellas”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

• Columbia

• Rimas

• Saban

• Sony Music Latin

• WK

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Aura

• Hecho a Mano

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Unisono

Tropical Albums of the Year:

• Buena Vista Social Club, Ahora Me Da Pena EP

• Carlos Vives, Cumbiana II

• El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, De Trulla Con El Combo

• Luis Vargas/ Frank Reyes, Grandes de La Bachata: Vol. IV

• Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

• BMG

• Discos Fuentes

• Sony Music Latin

• The Orchard

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Norte

• Premium Latin

• Sony Music Latin

• The Orchard

• Top Stop

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Carin Leon

• Christian Nodal

• Ivan Cornejo

• Junior H

• Natanael Cano

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

• Calibre 50

• Eslabon Armado

• Grupo Firme

• Yahritza y Su Esencia

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

• Calibre 50, “A La Antigüita”

• Eslabon Armado featuring DannyLux, “Jugaste y Sufrí”

• Grupo Firme & Carin Leon, “El Tóxico”

• Grupo Firme & Maluma, “Cada Quien”

• Grupo Firme, “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

• Afinarte

• Lizos

• Music VIP

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Afinarte

• Disa

• Fonovisa

• Lizos

• Remex

Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:

• Calibre 50, Las 20 Número 1 de Calibre 50 en Billboard

• Eslabon Armado, Nostalgia

• Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal, Vol. 2

• Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía

• Junior H, Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

• Del

• Manzana

• Rancho Humilde

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Del

• Fonovisa

• JHRH

• Manzana

• Z Records

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Bad Bunny

• Farruko

• J Balvin

• Karol G

• Rauw Alejandro

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Baby Rasta & Gringo

• Los Legendarios

• Piso 21

• Wisin & Yandel

• Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

• Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

• Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

• Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

• Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

• Farruko, “Pepas”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

• Republic

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Carbon Fiber

• Duars Entertainment

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

• Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

• Farruko, La 167

• J Balvin, Jose

• Karol G, KG0516

• Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

• Interscope Geffen A&M

• Real Hasta La Muerte

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Carbon Fiber

• Duars Entertainment

• Real Hasta La Muerte

• Rimas

• Universal Music Latino

WRITERS / PRODUCERS / PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Songwriter of the Year:

• Bad Bunny

• Edgar “Edge” Barrera

• Marco “Mag” Borrero

• Roberto “La Paciencia” Rosario

• Tainy

Publisher of the Year:

• Kid From The BKLYN Publishing, ASCAP

• RSM Publishing, ASCAP

• Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP

• Universal Music Corp, ASCAP

• WC Music Corp., ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year:

• Kobalt Music

• RSM Publishing

• Sony Music Publishing

• Universal Music

• Warner Chappell Music

Producer of the Year:

• Jimmy Humilde

• Marco “Mag” Borrero

• Ovy On The Drums

• Subelo Neo

• Tainy