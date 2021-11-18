10 Things You Didn’t See on TV During the 2021 Latin Grammys

While the 22nd annual Latin Grammys treated fans with solid performances and top moments during the telecast, Billboard got the scoop on the best moments behind cameras from the venue.

Airing live on Thursday (Nov. 18) night from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, the Latin Grammys returned in-person after going virtual in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

From Rauw Alejandro‘s first words after winning his first Latin Grammy to Mon Laferte’s baby bump stealing the spotlight, below are 10 things you didn’t see on television during the 22nd annual Latin Grammys.

Mon Laferte’s Bebé

Yes, the Chilean singer has been touring while increasingly pregnant. But in the red carpet, she really put baby in the forefront with a short suit that left her baby bump exposed. “I wanted to really showcase the baby,” said a proud Mon, who also dusted her bare belly with glitter. Backstage, after winning best singer-songwriter album for Seis, Laferte — who two years ago exposed her breasts on the Latin Grammys red carpet to make a political statement — says that the biggest difference between Mon Laferte now and Mon Laferte from two years ago was that: “Now I show my belly and before I showed my breasts.”

Jay Wheeler On a Bus

The rising Puerto Rican singer will kick of his first-ever tour this month and will be traveling via tour bus with his band for the very first time. “I’m a little nervous,” admits Wheeler. Not about performing, but about having a bus as a home. His absolute must have? “Internet. I can’t live without it.”

Rauw Alejandro’s First Win

Fresh from winning his first Latin Grammy, Rauw Alejandro is already working on a third album, which he says will continue to push the needle in terms of fusions. In the meantime, however, there’s a trap EP coming out in January, titled Trap Cake. “It’s for our trap and Soundcloud fans,” says Alejandro. And when asked if Rosalía (Spanish superstar who also happens to be his girlfriend) had already called to congratulate him for his win, he said. “It’s too late in Spain right now but we’ll probably FaceTime in the morning.”

Marco Mares Honors His Grandmother

Best new artist nominee, Mexican singer-songwriter Marco Mares, showed up to the carpet wearing a baby blue suit designed by a Mexican designer Paulina Luna and carrying a bouquet of baby breath flowers. “I love the sky and especially right now because a few years ago, I lost my grandma and I know she’s looking down on me from heaven. So, I brought her these flowers.”

C. Tangana Meets Enrique Bunbury

“It’s an honor to introduce you both,” Uruguayan singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler told both C. Tangana and Enrique Bunbury as he introduced them on the red carpet. “Congrats on all your awards,” Bunbury told Tangana. The Spanish singer-songwriter was fresh off his two wins during the pre-telecast taking home best engineered album for El Madrileño and best alternative song for “Nominao” with Drexler.

All I Want For Christmas Is …

“To finish building the recording studio in my house,” Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade tells Billboard, sharing what she wants for Christmas. “I’m hoping by December it’s done because I can’t wait to record my new album. So that’s really all I want for Christmas, it would be the ideal present.”

Los Dos Carnales’ Poncho on losing the moustache

Wearing edgy cowboy outfits (sombreros and pointy boots included), norteño brothers duo Poncho Jr. and Imanol Quezada walked the red carpet before heading inside the MGM Grand where they’d win best norteño album for Al Estilo Rancherón. But besides their flashy outfits, Poncho turned heads when he showed up without his iconic moustache. “I shaved it because people thought I was Imanol’s dad,” says the 29-year-old singer-songwriter. “But we’re still both in our 20s.”

Jhay Cortez & Mia Khalifa’s Red Carpet Debut

Holding hands and looking very much in love, urbano hitmaker Jhay Cortez and his girlfriend Mia Khalifa walked their first-ever red carpet as a couple. Both wearing black and white outfits, Cortez and Khalifa — who’ve been dating for a few months — seemed to know each other pretty well. The pair played “how well do you know each other” on the red carpet where they proved to know each other’s favorite rom-com movies, among other things. “I did my research,” Cortez said.

Ángela Aguilar announces tour

Mexican-American artist Ángela Aguilar announced her very own tour that will kick off post her family tour Jaripeo Sin Fronteras. The Mexicana Enamorada trek will include 18 stops in the U.S. and Mexico with official dates to be announced Friday (Nov. 19). When asked if she’ll miss her father and brother, with whom she’s touring now, she simply said: “We’re never apart, they’ll be waiting for me in the dressing room … more than anything I’m excited to sing songs from my new album, Mexicana Enamorada.

Patria Y Vida!

Chanting “Patria Y Vida,” the song of the year winners — Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo and Yotuel — made their way through the hallways of the MGM Grand Garden Arena to speak to the media post their major win. “This Grammy goes to those 12 million Cubans living on the island,” Gente de Zona’s Alexander Delgado said backstage.