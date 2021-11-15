Skip to main content
Here Are All the Performers & Presenters at the 2021 Latin Grammys

Here is a full list of performers and presenters for the 2021 Latin Grammys, which is airing live on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Christina Aguilera, Anitta, Grupo Firme, Bad Bunny and more are set to appear at the 2021 Latin Grammys, which air live Thursday (Nov. 18) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez, this year’s Latin Grammys will include a star-studded lineup of both performers and presenters, including C. Tangana, Maná, Los Dos Carnales, Ozuna, Gloria Trevi and Myke Towers, among others, taking the stage.

With the theme “rediscovering life through music,” the three-hour show will air live on Univision at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET. The telecast will “invite audiences to rediscover what’s important in life using music as a storyline,” according to a statement from the Latin Recording Academy.

Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo leads the 2021 Latin Grammys nominees with 10 nods, including nominations in the album, record, and song of the year categories. He’s followed by tropical music icon Juan Luis Guerra with six, Spanish rapper Tangana with five nominations, and multiple artists, including Bad Bunny, with four.

See below for the complete lineup.

Performers: 

  • Anitta
  • Carlinhos Brown
  • Pedro Capó
  • Laércio da Costa
  • Farina
  • Giulia Be
  • Gloria Estefan
  • Juan Luis Guerra
  • Diego Torres
  • Rubén Albarrán
  • Christina Aguilera
  • Omar Apollo
  • Paula Arenas
  • Descemer Bueno
  • Bad Bunny
  • Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
  • Becky G
  • Rubén Blades
  • C. Tangana
  • Calibre 50
  • Camilo
  • Antonio Carmona
  • Diego del Morao
  • Meme del Real
  • Julio Reyes Copello
  • DJ Nelson
  • Jorge Drexler
  • Alejandro Fernández
  • Israel Fernández
  • Sergio George
  • Gente de Zona
  • Grupo Firme
  • Juanes
  • La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
  • La Húngara
  • Mon Laferte
  • Natalia Lafourcade
  • Los Dos Carnales
  • Maná
  • Nicki Nicole
  • Nella
  • Ozuna
  • Danna Paola
  • Nathy Peluso
  • Gloria Trevi
  • Myke Towers
  • Jay Wheeler
  • Yotuel

Presenters: 

  • Ángela Aguilar
  • Pepe Aguilar
  • María Becerra
  • Matteo Bocelli
  • Livia Brito
  • Eladio Carrión
  • Sofia Carson
  • Silvestre Dangond
  • Kimberly Dos Ramos
  • Emmanuel
  • Joss Favela
  • Evaluna Montaner
  • Ricardo Montaner
  • Fito Páez
  • Residente
  • Sofía Reyes
  • Jorge Soler
  • Bella Thorne
  •  Milly Quezada
