Here Are All the Performers & Presenters at the 2021 Latin Grammys

Christina Aguilera, Anitta, Grupo Firme, Bad Bunny and more are set to appear at the 2021 Latin Grammys, which air live Thursday (Nov. 18) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez, this year’s Latin Grammys will include a star-studded lineup of both performers and presenters, including C. Tangana, Maná, Los Dos Carnales, Ozuna, Gloria Trevi and Myke Towers, among others, taking the stage.

With the theme “rediscovering life through music,” the three-hour show will air live on Univision at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET. The telecast will “invite audiences to rediscover what’s important in life using music as a storyline,” according to a statement from the Latin Recording Academy.

Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo leads the 2021 Latin Grammys nominees with 10 nods, including nominations in the album, record, and song of the year categories. He’s followed by tropical music icon Juan Luis Guerra with six, Spanish rapper Tangana with five nominations, and multiple artists, including Bad Bunny, with four.

See below for the complete lineup.

Performers:

Anitta

Carlinhos Brown

Pedro Capó

Laércio da Costa

Farina

Giulia Be

Gloria Estefan

Juan Luis Guerra

Diego Torres

Rubén Albarrán

Christina Aguilera

Omar Apollo

Paula Arenas

Descemer Bueno

Bad Bunny

Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

Becky G

Rubén Blades

C. Tangana

Calibre 50

Camilo

Antonio Carmona

Diego del Morao

Meme del Real

Julio Reyes Copello

DJ Nelson

Jorge Drexler

Alejandro Fernández

Israel Fernández

Sergio George

Gente de Zona

Grupo Firme

Juanes

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

La Húngara

Mon Laferte

Natalia Lafourcade

Los Dos Carnales

Maná

Nicki Nicole

Nella

Ozuna

Danna Paola

Nathy Peluso

Gloria Trevi

Myke Towers

Jay Wheeler

Yotuel

Presenters: