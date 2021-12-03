20 Questions with Eladio Carrion: Why ‘Sauce Boyz II’ Is His ‘Personal Best’ Album

Before 2021 comes to an end, Eladio Carrion gifts his fans with yet another studio album, his third this year.

Sauce Boyz II, the sequel to his 2020 Sauce Boyz (which earned him his first top 10 on both Latin Rhythm Albums and the all-genre Top Latin Albums chart in 2020), is the rapper’s “personal best” album up to now. It follows the Latin Grammy-nominated Monarca and Sen2 Kbrn Vol. 1, both out in 2021 under Rimas Entertainment.

“I didn’t stop working this year,” he tells Billboard. “I put that pressure on myself but I felt it was my time to eat the world.”

Home to 22 tracks, mainly edgy trap songs and chill hip-hop vibes, Sauce Boyz II includes key collaborations with artists such as Nicky Jam, Arcangel, Karol G, Sech, and Bizarrap. It’s also home to his previously-released singles “Cuarentena,” “Alejarme de Ti,” and the Myke Towers-assisted “Jovenes Millonarios.”

Overall, Carrion explains that this album, which was curated in Spain, Miami, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic, is a combination of all of his previous works “but on steroids.”

In Billboard’s 20 Questions below, the Kansas-born trap star elaborates on his new album and more:

1. How is Sauce Boyz II any different from Sauce Boyz, the care package, and even Monarca?

It’s just something else. You know when you’ve reached a new level in your music. This album is my personal best… I’ve never done music like this in my life. This album is like Sauce Boyz I but on steroids. You can hear the practice, you can tell that we spend a lot of time on this album.

2. What’s your personal favorite song from the album?

I love them all. Each and every one of them is on that album for a reason. But I have to say that I really like “Flores en Anonimo.” It’s a different song — people get caught off guard because it’s a different type of song, production-wise.

3. Out of all the collaborations on Sauce Boyz II, who was it easier to work with at the studio?

When I do music with Jon Z and Noriel, it’s always going to be fun. We’re super great friends. Being in the studio with Rels B was dope. I met him when we did the song. He’s super cool, super chill, and we clicked. Sech is dope. Doing the song with Karol was awesome. She’s amazing. Ovi is crazy. I don’t think anyone in this industry has his energy.

4. This is the third album you release in 2021, how many songs do you create in a year?

Too many. I create a lot of songs. I would say like 200, just to put out a number. But it could be more.

5. Which song from Sauce Boyz II are you most excited to eventually perform live?

The intro, “Par de Tenis,” is super dope. “Gastar” is going to be cool. Oh, the songs I have with Ovi, Jon and Noriel. I’m imagining all of them! “Quiénes son ustedes.” All of them — but I think my fans are going to really enjoy the intro.

6. The album cover is an ode to your previous works: what’s the story behind it?

Musically, Sauce Boyz II is a little bit of everything. A bit of Monarca, a bit of Sen2 Kbrn. This is my best creation. The best thing I’ve done in my life.

7. What’s at the top of your professional bucket list?

It’d be insane to get an EGOT [Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards] — but musically, [to] just be the best I can be. I don’t put pressure on myself with numbers and awards. I just want to create the best product I can for my fans. It’d be cool to do something in the movie industry.

8. Who made you realize you could be an artist full-time?

Probably Noah Assad. He made me feel confident with what I had to bring to the table.

9. How did being from Puerto Rico shape your art?

I think my art is more inclined to the background I have in the States. I got into Puerto Rican culture and understood it later on in life, when I was about 14. I think I stand out because my background is Jay-Z, Nas — but I love being Puerto Rican. I would die in Puerto Rico, and I can’t live anywhere else that’s not here.

10. What’s the first concert you ever saw?

It was when I moved to Puerto Rico and I think it was Hector “El Father” Gold Star La Familia. I didn’t even know that much Spanish at the time, but I did know all his songs. It was one of the best concerts ever. I also saw Wisin y Yandel.

11. What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen happen in the crowd of one of your shows?

People write a lot of crazy stuff on their phones. I’d also have to say when people fight in the crowd. There was this one time that someone wanted to crowd surf but no one caught them. It was so funny. But overall, my shows are dope.

12. What artist, dead or alive, would you like to see in concert?

Michael Jackson, for sure. I haven’t seen Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West, Future, Young Thug, Eminem, 50 Cent — those would be cool. I have a big list.

13. Which would you say is the most emblematic song of your career?

“Kemba Walker” with Bad Bunny. That song belongs in the Hall of Fame of trap music.

14. Which current artist is your fashion inspiration?

I don’t really have fashion inspiration. I have my own flow. I hate going to the mall, that’s why I have a great stylist. I just like to wear whatever is comfortable.

15. What was the last song you listened to?

My album. I was listening to it every day. It gives me goosebumps, it’s amazing.

16. What song or movie always makes you cry?

I don’t know why but sometimes America’s Got Talent gets me teary-eyed. The background stories they share touch me.

17. What do you spend too much money on?

Food, shoes, and clothes.

18. For fans who are discovering your music, what’s one thing you want them to know?

They have to sit down to hear my music. I have club bangers, but I’m more chill and relaxed. I have the hardest bars in the game. If they want music to reflect and think, and identify with certain things, that’s my music.

19. Describe 2021 in one word?

Hard. A lot of hard and productive work. It was challenging. I didn’t stop working this year. I put that pressure on myself, but I felt it was my time to eat the world and I couldn’t give up on the opportunity.

20. What do you hope to accomplish or experience in 2022?

Just be the best I can be. Ever since I swam, I wanted to be the best version of myself. With that mentality, everything else will come along. If I focus on that, I believe there’s no space for error and failure.