10 Music-Inspired Latin Series & Documentaries to Stream Before the Year Ends

With the holiday season in full swing, typically we can squeeze in some time to unwind and binge some of our favorite series. If you’re looking to catch up on Latin music-inspired series and/or documentaries that premiered this year, Billboard has compiled a list of 10 titles that you can stream before 2021 ends.

The list includes Juanes‘ Origen documentary released to coincide with his Latin Grammy-winning album under the same name, which follows the Colombian star’s journey to record an album that explores his roots as a musician. And Netflix’s Rompan Todo, a six-part series that chronicles 50 years of rock and roll in Latin America.

Check out the list below, and happy binge-watching!

Boy From Medellín (Amazon Prime)

The Boy From Medellín captures the Colombian artist at his most vulnerable as he navigates life dealing with anxiety and depression. But it also finds the Colombian superstar at his peak as he prepares for the most important show of his career in his hometown Medellín. The nearly two-hour long documentary – which premiered on Amazon Prime in May – starts off with an honest J Balvin who, while at a concert in Mexico, offers words of encouragement and solidarity to those also struggling with mental health issues. “This is a reality I’ve personally been through which is anxiety and depression,” he says. “If any of you are also going through a bad moment and don’t see the light, let me tell you that it happens to me too.”

Rompan Todo (Netflix)

For all rock en español fans, this is the series for you. Rompan Todo (Break It All) is a six-part docuseries that features renowned Latin American bands such as Soda Stereo, Café Tacvba, Aterciopelados, among other rock bands, who chronicle 50 years of rock and roll in Latin America, through dictatorships, disasters and dissent.

Piano Y Mujer (HBO)

Natalia Jiménez, Accompanying Arthur Hanlon’s new album Piano Y Mujer, which dropped in April, is an HBO Max special that reunites some of the most iconic female voices including Kany García ChocQuibTown ‘s Gloria “Goyo” Martínez, Evaluna Montaner and Nella. The artists team up with Hanlon for intimate performances of classic songs powered by his piano. Along with special guests such as the album’s producer Motiff — who plays the guitar and co-arranged the tracks with Hanlon — a live mariachi ensemble for Jiménez’s powerful “Cielo Rojo,” a gospel choir for Montaner’s glorious “Hallelujah” and an all-female band to back them up.

Everybody Loves Natti (Amazon Prime)

Everybody Loves Natti, an all-access pass for fans to become a fly on the wall and follow Natti Natasha’s personal and professional life, streams exclusively on Amazon Prime. Natasha shares never-before-told stories about her relationship with her manager, Raphy Pina; dreams of moguldom; and her journey to becoming pregnant. “Before, I couldn’t really say anything about my life, but suddenly I’m saying everything,” the Dominican Republic chart-topping artist says during her six-episode series.

Luis Miguel – The Series (Season 3) (Netflix)

The third and final season of Luis Miguel – The Series premiered on Netflix in October, which follows the Mexican musician along two timelines, including his on-and-off romantic relationship with Mariah Carey. In one, he dabbles in the English-speaking markets shooting his shot with top producers, and in the other more current timeline, the star faces new financial and legal challenges that threaten all his hard work.

Juanes, Origen (Amazon Prime)

Juanes gives fans an insight into his creative process and professional journey in this personal documentary that accompanied the release of his Latin Grammy-winning album, Origen. Like the set, the 51-minute documentary is a visual and musical journey where he pays tribute to the artists that played a pivotal role in his career and songs that inspired his musical identity.

Héroes: Silence & Rock and Roll (Netflix)

Released in February, the nearly two-hour long Spanish-language documentary is an exploration of the rise and fall of Héroes del Silencio, the seminal 1980s Spanish rock band led by Enrique Búnbury.

Juan Luis Guerra: Entre Mar y Palmeras (HBO)

At the helm of Loud and Live Studios, the Dominican composer, musician, producer and singer, joined by his longtime 440 band, offers an audience-less concert from the lush beaches of the Dominican Republic for his HBO documentary Entre Mar y Palmeras. “Even though I’m from a Caribbean island, this is the first time that I’ve done a concert on a beach,” Guerra previously told Billboard. “It’s a different type of show, but the palm trees, sand and ocean breeze was our stage, and it gave us a special happiness.” The special, which won best long form music video at the 2021 Latin Grammys, showcases his greatest and most recent hits, as well as an intimate look at his most recent audiovisual work Privé.

Selena: The Series (Part 2) (Netflix)

In the nine-episode part two of Selena: The Series, fans will be able to see the rise of Selena Quintanilla’s career, but also the struggles she had to face as she balanced touring and recording with both her relationship to Chris Perez and her family. “Now on the brink of stardom, Selena Quintanilla’s journey through the Tejano music world continues,” the logline reads. “Learning how to handle her newfound success, Selena struggles to balance family, love, and a burgeoning career.”

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Netflix)

Mariposa de Barrio aired on Telemundo nearly four years ago, but the binge-worthy captivating series based on Jenni Rivera’s life premiered on Netflix in January. Based on Rivera’s autobiography Unbreakable: My Story, My Way (2013), which was was published posthumously in July 2013, the 91-episode series tells the inspiring story of “La Diva de la Banda” whose determination, perseverance and hard work led to her becoming a chart-topping artist in a male-dominated genre — all while taking care of her five children (Chiquis, Jacqie, Michael, Jenicka and Johnny), the loves of her life, as a single mother.

