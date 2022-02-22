‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ & ‘abcdefu’ Continue Atop Billboard Global Charts

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, from Disney’s hit film Encanto, adds a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Meanwhile, GAYLE‘s debut hit “abcdefu” notches a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey.

Explore Explore Lin-Manuel Miranda See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Plus, Becky G and Karol G’s “MAMIII” launches at No. 7 on the Global 200 and No. 10 on Global Excl. U.S.; Ed Sheeran’s “The Joker and the Queen” re-enters the Global 200 at No. 10, reaching the top tier for the first time following the arrival of its remix featuring Taylor Swift; and BTS’ Jung Kook earns his first Global Excl. U.S. top 10 as “Stay Alive” starts at No. 8.

The two charts (which in September marked their first year) rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Bruno’ Tops Global 200 for Third Week

The magic is still strong for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, as it tallies a third week atop the Billboard Global 200. The ensemble song, which Lin-Manuel Miranda solely wrote and co-produced with Mike Elizondo, drew 59.1 million streams (down 9%) and sold 11,100 (down 13%) worldwide in the Feb. 11-17 tracking week.

As previously reported, “Bruno” posts a fourth week at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100, while its parent album, the Encanto soundtrack, extends its command to a sixth week on the U.S.-based Billboard 200.

The rest of the Global 200’s top five is likewise stationary, with GAYLE’S “abcdefu” at No. 2, after four weeks at No. 1; Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” at its No. 3 high; Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” at No. 4, after reaching No. 3; and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” at No. 5, after a record 11 weeks at No. 1.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, Becky G and Karol G’s “MAMIII” soars in at No. 7 with 56.1 million streams and 7,700 sold worldwide in its first full tracking week, following its Feb. 10 release. The song, the first collaboration between the American and Colombian artists, respectively, also bows at No. 10 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart with 39.4 million streams and 1,100 sold outside the U.S.

Becky G achieves her first top 10 on the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. Karol G adds her second, after her own “Bichota” rose to Nos. 7 and 5 on the respective lists in January 2021.

Plus, Ed Sheeran’s “The Joker and the Queen” re-enters the Global 200 at No. 10, reaching the top tier for the first time following the Feb. 10 arrival of its remix featuring Taylor Swift. (The song, originally by Sheeran solo, spent one prior week on the ranking, dated Nov. 13, 2021, at No. 99, concurrent with the chart start of his album =.)

The ballad returns to the Global 200 with 31.1 million streams and 22,800 sold worldwide in the tracking week. Sheeran scores his third top 10 on the chart and Swift earns her fourth.

Sworn Statement: ‘abcdefu’ Atop Global Excl. U.S. for Seventh Week

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” dominates the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a seventh week, with 38.4 million streams (down 4%) and 5,400 sold (down 8%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Feb. 11-17 tracking week.

“abcdefu” ties Adele’s “Easy on Me” for the fourth-longest Global Excl. U.S. reign, after The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” (nine weeks each) and BTS’ “Dynamite” (eight).

As on the Global 200, the top five songs on Global Excl. U.S. all repeat their ranks from a week earlier, with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” at its No. 2 best; Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” at No. 3, after climbing to No. 2; Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” at its No. 4 highpoint; and The Kid LAROI and Bieber’s “Stay” at No. 5.

Additionally in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, BTS’ Jung Kook earns his first solo top 10 as “Stay Alive” roars in at No. 8 with 25.7 million streams and 30,400 sold outside the U.S. in its first week, following its Feb. 11 release.

The song – which BTS’ Suga co-wrote and co-produced – brings Jung Kook to the Global Excl. U.S. top 10 in his first solo visit to the chart; South Korea’s BTS, with Jung Kook as a member, has tallied seven top 10s on the survey, a mark that ties the group with Justin Bieber for the most so far, including a leading five No. 1s. (Among BTS’ other members, Jimin hit No. 67 on Global Excl. U.S. in November with “Yours”; Suga reached at No. 55 in December with “Girl of My Dreams,” with Juice WRLD; and V jingled to No. 43 in January with “Christmas Tree.”)

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Feb. 26) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Feb. 23). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

MRC Data, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. MRC Data reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.