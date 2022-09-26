Baby Tate Dances to Her Own Beat

Baby Tate is everyone’s hype woman. When it comes to confidence and self-acceptance, the multi hyphenated artist is here to remind us of our inner royalty. The unofficial ‘Queen Pack’ released earlier this year, under her new partnership with Warner Records, features “Yasss Queen” and “Dancing Queen,” – a dual pack of magical r&b and braggadocious rap. Since her debut in 2015, self-releasing ROYGBIV on Soundcloud, the Georgia native continues to flaunt her duplexity; her sharp delivery in rap and her vocal ranges in r&b, all while writing and producing the majority of her own projects.

To celebrate the rising star and her empowering anthems, Honda and Billboard partnered to capture a colorful deliverance of “Yasss Queen.” The r&b tune, produced by OG Parker and Romano, encapsulates self-love and confidence – the boost we often need but aren’t reminded of as much. Her classically trained vocals shine over sweet melodies provided by her accompanying band, singing “Girl, put your crown on (put your crown on)/And all them haters doubting, let ’em doubt on (doubt on).”