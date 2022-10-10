Smirnoff Serves Up “Flavor for the People” at Latin Music Week 2022

Billboard Latin Music Week invited music fans to daytime panel discussions throughout the week from industry hitmakers and executives, who continue to successfully explore and navigate the Latin music genre. In the evening, goers enjoyed exclusive live performances from chart-topping artists and Wednesday night were treated to an intimate En Vivo concert from Justin Quiles.

Related Justin Quiles Rocks The Stage At Latin Music Week

Explore Explore Justin Quiles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

For the evening, the Faena Theater on South Beach transformed into a marigold oasis, with presenting sponsor, Smirnoff, pairing the evening’s live entertainment with the bold flavors of its Spicy Tamarind and a variety of Lemonades. Across the remainder of Latin Music Week at Oasis Wynwood, Smirnoff amplified the vibes and served up “flavor for the People” with cold refreshments and multiple photo moments for all of the (21+) Billboard Latin Music Week goers (21+) to enjoy. It was a vibe!

Before the Puerto Rican-American star took the stage, fans enjoyed a robust line up of perreo-filled sets from DJ Negra Fabulosa; the Venezuelan pioneer taking Miami’s dance scene by storm and DJ Bonnie Beats; the Miami-based, by way of New York City tastemaker, before closing out the pre-show with a set from Dímelo Flow, the award winning Panamanian DJ/producer and Quiles’ labelmate on RichMusic .

The 32-year-old artist, known not only for his charting hits, but for penning smashes for chart-toppers Anitta, J Balvin, Becky G, Daddy Yankee and Rosalía, took the stage and delivered an upbeat seventeen tracked setlist, including hits “Jeans,” “Colorin Colorado,” and “Que Más Pues,” with a surprise marriage proposal to close out the night.

Check out the photos from the multi-day activation HERE.