Shenseea’s Sound is More than Just Dancehall

Shenseea is enigmatic, sharp, and captivating. Alpha, the Jamaica-born artist’s debut album invites fans into a solid introduction to her musical capabilities across multiple genres, dispelling any notion that the dancehall act could be boxed in. Tapping in with an eclectic group of veteran producers, each song varies in melodies, rhythm, and vocal arrangements.

To honor this star on the rise, Honda and Billboard teamed up to capture the essence of Shenseea’s fiery stage presence, at Billboard’s Music Con at Area 15 in Las Vegas. The result: a captivating deliverance of “Can’t Anymore,” the sophomore track on the 14-song full-length feature. Performing in front of an enthused crowd, of both long-standing fans and newly converted Shen-yengs (the official nickname of her supporters), the artist took to the stage to unleash her natural stage presence. Backed by two dancers in sync, the singer commanded the attention of the crowd; with her vocals complimented by her seductive choreography. It’s hard not to be mesmerized by the singer who brought a bedazzled red bodysuit, designed by contemporary Jamaican-by-way-of-Brooklyn design haus, Theophilio, to the Sin City stage.

The track, produced by renowned London on da Track, is a compelling embodiment of the dancehall star’s crossover into mainstream radio. In under three minutes, the clever snare anthem is about letting loose and embracing a woman’s prowess. “I want to feel your body/ on my body/ but I can’t anymore,” she sings, confidently.