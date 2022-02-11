Raveena Brings Dreamy Warmth to Two Performances on the Honda Stage

When listening to queer, Indian American artist Raveena, you’re instantly transported to another world: from the opening notes of her performance of “Close 2 U” on the Honda Stage, sparkling wind chimes and dreamy guitar set the scene as she sings softly, “One mattress, few boxes / You are moving too soon.” In a room of draping, jewel-toned backdrops and diffused light, the singer-songwriter leaves behind all traces of the mundane as she dives into a story of heartbreak — asking a lover “Don’t leave so soon.”

The second track off her Moonstone EP in 2020, the song speaks to a moment of Raveena’s career where she really began embracing her femme power and stepping into her own as an artist. “I think that maternal energy is both soft and empathetic but powerful at the same time. It’s very centered,” Raveena tells Billboard. “That’s kind of what my music has been all about for me.”

Now, almost two years later, she’s well rooted in that energy. “As I’m growing older, I’m really tapping into this more maternal side of me and feeling the desire to protect and nurture a being right now,” she shares. “I feel an overall shift in my personality from being a girl into this more giving, maternal and more protective person overall, to everyone in my life.”

On “Mystery,” a new single on the just-released album Asha’s Awakening, the artist brings an upbeat, joyous energy that directly contrasts the somber heartbreak in “Close 2 U.” Rather than asking a departing lover to stay, she feels free and eager for new romance as she asks “Don’t you want somebody to love?” With its pop-y synths and upbeat drums, the song overflows with abundance and positivity. While listening, it feels impossible not to dance to its catchy melodic lines, outlined by Raveena’s soothing voice. The set for the performance itself also takes on new energy: it feels cheery and playful as Raveena dances around the bright red-and-orange set.

This special two-song set with Honda Stage and Billboard is just a brief glimpse of Raveena’s growth as an artist. And as she continues to tap into her feminine strength, you can only imagine what’s next.