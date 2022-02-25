The Music of World Woman Hour

On March 8th, 2022, the world will hear about the stories of 60 of the world’s most influential women all told in 60 minutes. The World Woman Hour is a groundbreaking program from the World Woman Foundation, a global organization seeking an equal future for women by creating an unparalleled network of resources, community, and access for women around the globe. The World Woman Hour will tell 60 hour-long stories of women shattering stereotypes and expectations and connect a global community of women to find a “LEADhER” campaign to inspire them.

The World Woman Hour will also feature music created by some of the most exciting emerging artists from around the globe. These female songwriters, producers, and artists showcase the World Woman Foundation’s commitment to nurture and accelerate creators of color as they take on the global stage. Here are the six female artists using their power of creativity and music to create six powerful songs around the theme of women leadership and leading the charge of the new wave of change for the World Woman Hour

A key message throughout the World Woman Hour #LEADhER digital series is that we live in a pivotal time for women’s empowerment. And we are creating change for women in music by amplifying their voices and creating a global stage to showcase their talent to accelerate gender equality in a bold new way. We are committed to advancing equality, visibility, and opportunities for women in the music industry by investing in emerging young female artists, especially women of color “. says Rupa Dash, CEO of, World Woman Foundation.

Joy Nesbit

Joy Nesbitt is a jazz-influenced neo-soul artist originally from Dallas, Texas. Growing up, Joy was surrounded by multiple sonic influences, from George Clinton to Stevie Wonder. In her art, Joy draws from her experiences as a Black woman constantly reaffirming her identity to create acoustic soul music that drips emotion and authenticity. Her music is about Black feminine stories, encouraging Black women to re-inhabit their identities and live unapologetically as themselves—and Joy leads by example.

In the summer of 2020, Joy Nesbitt was a songwriting mentee in She Is The Music’s mentorship program, which kicked off the inception of her first album, Atlas Rising, released in February 2021. Joy Nesbitt was honored to be featured in Alicia Keys’ Masterclass episode on songwriting at the conclusion of the program, where they jointly workshopped her song, “Echo” off of Atlas Rising. A 2021 recipient of the Louis Sudler Prize in the Arts from Harvard University for the sum of her artistic activities as a student, Joy has been lucky to be instructed by musical greats like Esperanza Spalding, Stew, and Vijay Iyer. Dedicating her musical honesty to powerful icons such as Lauryn Hill and Moses Sumney, Joy continues to be a voice and leader in picturing what it means to be unapologetically Black.

Paris Aryanna

The soft and soulful voice of Paris Aryanna is one to remember. Being a singer, songwriter, and musician makes her a triple threat as she forges her own path in music. Inspired by musicians like Alicia Keys and encouraged by her grandmother to begin piano lessons at a very young age, Paris’s ability to understand and compose music makes her sound distinctive. Surrounded by the art and beauty of her hometown of Austin, Texas, she paints a beautiful soundscape like no other. Paris released her first EP Color Me Free in July 2019. Since then, she has garnered attention in Austin, TX and beyond. In July 2020, Paris was selected for a competitive songwriting camp, in collaboration with SoundSync + Universal Music Publishing. In 2021 she participated in a songwriting camp for Alicia Keys in New York City in collaboration with She Is The Music and sponsored by Mercedes Benz. She is currently creating her next EP project, Flow State with hopes to release in 2022.

Jordyn Tareaz

Jordyn Tareaz is a creative force on the rise. Growing up listening to the likes of Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, and Whitney Houston, it is no question whether the pop and R&B powerhouse will have you encapsulated by her riffs, whistle tones, and 4-octave range. At eight years old, she wrote her first song “Free to Be Me”.

Since then she has been using her writing to empower herself and others, as well as speak her truth to the world. In the midst of the pandemic, feeling trapped and looking for a new form of creative expression, Jordyn decided to take up production. Fusing delicate strings with hard-hitting drums and 808s, Jordyn uses production as a way to story tell beyond her lyrics and her voice. With her debut single “So Good (On My Own)” set to be released early in 2022, Jordyn delivers a pop anthem about letting go of what doesn’t serve you and embracing your greatness. Jordyn is coining 2022 the year of the boss, and will be giving the world a collection of unapologetic singles that lead to a repackaged EP.

Rachel

Growing up singing in church with her family, Rachel’s vocal style is infused with soulful passion and her songwriting finds balance between memorable melodies and emotional depth. After years of career nonstarters and crippling self-doubt, Rachel was all but ready to hang up her musical dreams, when she was accepted into the flagship cohort of the Connect TogetHER virtual mentorship program launched by Alicia Key’s nonprofit, She Is The Music, in response to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. After being mentored by some of the most accomplished women in music, Rachel joined multi-platinum songwriter, Mickey Shiloh’s, web-based independent music collective, HRDRV, where she currently serves as a songwriter in HRDRV’s exclusive Catalog Club. As a dedicated wife and mom, Rachel hopes to use her success to show other women like her that it’s never too late to trust your instincts, bet on yourself, and follow your dreams.

Girls Go Global (Xisca and Jolaubi)

Girls Go Global is a team of female artists, songwriters, producers, and engineers from all over the world who collaborate virtually to make songs together. The group was started when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the music scene hard, and many musicians found themselves unable to perform, go to the studio, or collaborate with each other. During this time, several organizations for women in music, including She Is The Music and Girls Who Listen, took action to provide virtual conferences, masterclasses, and mentorship programs, allowing women from all over the world to continue learning and connecting with each other.

This is how Xisca, a pop artist/songwriter based in Los Angeles, and Jolaubi, a triple threat artist (rapper/singer/dancer) based in Brooklyn, met and decided to make a space for women to not only connect with each other but to write and produce music together virtually. Now, Girls Go Global is made up of several talented creators including Xisca, Jolaubi, Marisa Brown, a New York singer-songwriter living in Dublin, Ireland, N’IYA, a singer-songwriter, producer and creative director from New Orleans, and Fewie, a music producer, songwriter, and vocal producer born and raised in Brazil.