Flo Milli Wants All the Girls to Get in On Her Fun During Two-Pack of Performances on Honda Stage

Flo Milli is the ultimate girl’s girl. After her childhood all-female rap group Pink Mafia (formerly known as Real & Beautiful) broke up, she made a new name for herself and released her debut EP Ho, why is you here? in 2020, which earned her a coveted spot on XXL’s 2021 Freshman List. Her breakout project was a testament to how the Alabama-born rapper can shake off the B.S. the proverbial naysayers serve her with finesse and a braggadocious flow. But she doesn’t just go hard for herself – her music has clearly stricken a chord with other girls dealing with trifling exes or girls who got beef with them.

“I have so many girls, like younger girls I want to say 18, 19 years old or in their early 20s, always come up to me and say the time that I dropped Ho, why is you here? was a time in their life when they were just leaving their exes or just breaking up with somebody. And it helped them,” she tells Billboard. “Everything happens for a reason, and it was definitely on time.”

On “Pretty Girls,” Flo’s bass-booming, chugging guitar-driven version of Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 Billboard Hot 100 No. 2 smash “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”, the 21-year-old rapper rides today’s melodic rap flow and sing-songs her wish list that costs a pretty penny, while dedicating the song to different groups of women, from “the bad b***hes like me” to “the h**s who hatin’ on me.” “I grew up singing in the church. It was always a part of me and rapping was second, but I took rapping more seriously,” she says. “Now I’m definitely going to showcase that more in my music.”

Her upcoming single “PBC,” which stands for “pretty, Black, cute,” follows a similar cadence over a low-pitched oscillating echo with the empowering titular mantra and its accompanying instructions (“Lay these edges, h*!” she yells at the end of the first chorus) repeated throughout the track.

Teaming up with Honda Stage and Billboard for a special set, Flo introduced these two new songs while demonstrating how much fun she and the girls deserve to have. She brings all the girls to the court and embodies what it means to be “PBC” for her first performance, where Flo sashays across the gym floor and spells out how to follow her cocksure lead. In the second performance of “Pretty Girls,” Flo casually frolics through an empty theater stage that slowly transforms into her own Barbie world, filled with clothing racks galore, a mini office for when she means business and a quaint living room set-up that foreshadows motherhood. She knows exactly what she wants, whether it’s a fruitful rap career or new jewelry, and she won’t stop working for it until it’s hers. It’s Flo Milli’s world, and we’re just living in it.