Flo Milli is Living Out Her Childhood Dreams

Tamia Monique Carter – known by her stage name Flo Milli – has always believed in her pen game. But it wasn’t until she stumbled upon the beat for Playboi Carti and Etheral’s 2015 collaboration “Beef” on YouTube and put her own rollicking, braggadocious spin on it three years later on “Beef FloMix,” that everyone else started believing in it, too. Its virality migrated from Instagram to SoundCloud to TikTok, inviting a label deal from RCA Records and catapulting her into the kind of stardom a young Flo Milli knew her life would eventually lead to.

Flo, 21, recalls writing her first song about heartbreak when she was only 9 years old and “didn’t know what love is.” “I had made this song called ‘Tell Me Baby,’” she remembers. “That’s when I knew I wanted to pursue music. I used to write lyrics in my little tablet and sing them around the house.” But the girl who grew up singing in church started finding her flow when she and her older sister would playfully trade bars and battle each other after school.

Raised in Mobile, Alabama, Flo grew up listening to Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, Young Thug and Anthony Hamilton while watching Nicki Minaj, Trina and Eve blaze a trail for more female rappers to follow them, including herself. “My mom and dad used to play different music around us, so growing up in that culture, it was natural to rap here and there,” Flo says. “But when I was 11 years old, I met this group of girls, and we made a group together. And that’s how I started rapping.”

The all-girl rap group Pink Mafia (formerly known as Real & Beautiful) begged their high school principal to perform in front of the entire school, which ended up being their last time taking the stage together before the members went their separate ways freshman year. But Flo wasn’t ready to put the mic, or her pen, down. “I didn’t know how to move on my own, so I took a year off from making music,” she reflects on her solo come-up. “But I cannot even think about doing anything else than what I’m doing right now. That’s how bad I want it. Something that my goddad always told me was, ‘If you really want something, you’ll make a way. If you don’t, you’ll make excuses.’ And I was always applying that to my life.”

The rapper heeded his advice and started making a new name for herself. She recycled her moniker from Pink Mafia, Rose Milli, and switched the first name to Flo because “people would always say my cadences were very catchy. I feel like names hold value, so being able to be called Flo Milli, I will always be able to come up with different flows. And even if you want to apply it to going with the flow of life, I’m gonna always be able to do that,” she adds. Flo spent half her paychecks from her multiple jobs during high school, including working at the grocery store and the movie theater, on studio time at Dauphin Street Sound and the other half on promoters boosting her 30-second Instagram rap videos so she could begin building her digital fanbase. She continued scratching down lyrics and hiding them behind cash registers at work in efforts to keep her dream of becoming famous before she started college alive.