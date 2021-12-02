Billboard NXT Finalists Announced: Meet The Three Artists Who Could Win It All

After weeks of thrilling performances and must-see challenges, the three finalists for Billboard NXT – a first-of-its-kind singing competition from Billboard and Samsung Galaxy, designed to discover the next great unsigned artist – have been chosen.

Amir Brandon, Bronze Avery and Sophie Marks have emerged as the standouts of the competition, and will move on to compete in the Grand Finale on Dec. 7! Using their Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G to capture their content from the best angle, the trio of talented performers were able to shine bright among the 12 contestants and showcase their singing, songwriting, dancing and performing skills across four weeks of unique challenges.

Learn more about each of the three Billboard NXT finalists below:

A 28-year-old pop/R&B artist, Amir Brandon has garnered a large following by posting covers of classic singles on TikTok. Brandon incorporated his own personal flair into each NXT challenge, belting out impressive high notes on covers of “So Sick” and offering a retro-flavored cover of “Fireflies,” in addition to showing off his songwriting ability on his original breakup ballad, “Cry In The Shower.”

With a large social media following of his own, Bronze Avery wears many hats: singer, songwriter, producer, dancer. Avery is a fan of modern pop, and used his talents to excel in the genre swap challenge of the competition, as well as show off his impressive vocal and songwriting skills on his original track, “Pitch Black.”

Hailing from southern Florida, Sophie Marks creates soulful music inspired by ‘90s R&B. The 24-year-old flawlessly transformed the pop-rock hit “Complicated” into a lush, rhythmic track while showcasing her own star potential. In addition to her covers, Marks also sounded confident on her original track “Coisa Linda,” which featured Portuguese lyrics to incorporate her heritage.

Each of the three Billboard NXT finalists will now be paired with one of three superstar celebrity mentors: Charli XCX, Anitta and Todrick Hall. Our finalists will then perform at the competition’s Grand Finale, a livestreamed event on Billboard.com, and the winner will receive a Billboard cover, a music video, studio time to record a first single and tickets to the Billboard Music Awards.

Tune in to the livestreamed Billboard NXT Grand Finale on Dec. 7, and find out whether Amir Brandon, Bronze Avery or Sophie Marks will earn the once-in-a-lifetime winner’s package!