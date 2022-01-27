Anitta, Charli XCX, Todrick Hall & 24kGoldn Reveal Their Processes as Billboard NXT Mentors

Anitta photographed using the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G on Dec. 7, 2021 at the Avalon in Hollywood.

24kGoldn sums up what drives him in two words: “fans and fear.”

The 21-year-old Bay Area rapper is no stranger to success — his single “Mood” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks — though industry recognition is far from his key motivator. More than anything, he feels beholden to his audience, the people who materialize in his Instagram inbox with messages like, “This song saved my pandemic.” Then there’s the fear that, one day, the fans themselves might lose interest.

The rest of the NXT mentors — Brazilian star Anitta, the trailblazing pop artist Charli XCX and singer-actor-choreographer Todrick Hall — agree. This is the kind of insider perspective their protégés likely appreciate the most. The NXT entertainers are navigating an age of increasing attention deficiency — each chorus must be scroll-stopping, each upload bracingly vulnerable for optimum engagement. It’s a tall order, and yet, only one facet of show business with which the NXT finalists must reckon as they rise to the top.

Below, 24kGoldn, Anitta, Hall and Charli XCX unravel the industry’s inner workings, the key to connecting with contemporary audiences and why artists should feel the fear… but keep going anyway.

24kGoldn

As a music industry wunderkind, what’s it like to be stepping into the role of a mentor?

It’s very weird. I used to watch shows like American Idol with my mom, and she was always pushing me in that direction, so it feels full circle. You’re performing in front of three people who have so much knowledge, history and experience in the field that you want to be in — and you’re sharing the most true version of yourself with them. I admire that.

What do you look for in an upcoming artist?

Tone of voice — having that tone that’s going to catch people off guard. It’s their presence, how you conduct yourself onstage. Do you have that confidence? That star power? I’m also impressed by smarts. My brain helped me finesse a lot of situations — like getting on TikTok early, for example. You need it all to leave an impression.

How would you describe your relationship with social media?

It’s always a love-hate relationship. I love the exposure it got me and how I was able to connect with certain people. But at the same time, I got to share my personal life and sometimes it feels like I have to keep up. The part I like the most is the ability to connect with people that genuinely appreciate what I have to share, anywhere around the world.

Do you foresee more mentoring in your future?

I definitely want to put some Bay Area artists on. I feel like Bay artists don’t get the same amount of mainstream attention, and I want to give them the respect that they deserve.

Does the Bay Area give you that same respect?

Definitely. I used to sneak into Outside Lands [music festival] in high school, and this past October, I got to perform as, like, the second-to-last headliner at the main stage on the last day. It felt like a grand finale.

Anitta

Who has been the north star guiding your career?

I honestly think it’s my mom and my family. They helped me to be so grounded that it doesn’t matter what happens in my career. They don’t even think about these things; they always act like I’m a normal person.

As someone who came up without the help of TikTok, what has it been like for you to watch the music industry shift?

Everything is super quick; you can’t control what’s going to be a hit. It’s not in the industry’s hands anymore. It’s about the audience, about who likes you. I think that’s more organic.

What impresses you about the new wave of pop stars?

I’m always impressed when someone is different, but that’s not always what the audience likes. Some listeners like whatever is in the same bubble of what they’re already listening to.

What does a new artist need to stand out?

I think it’s different for each artist. Some artists are great lyricists, others have great stage presence. It depends — anyone can find their audience.

As a global musician, how do you straddle multiple worlds and languages?

In Brazil, the audience likes to feel they’re close to the artists — there’s this sense of intimacy, like the artist is their friend. In Latin America, it’s still a little chauvinistic. It’s about what men want, and lyrics that make you feel powerful, like heroes. In America, listeners want to feel cool, they want to look cool. It’s three different worlds, and I feel like I have three different careers.

How do you creatively navigate those worlds?

I just do what matches my personality, and if people like it, they like it; if they don’t, they don’t. I’m not open to changing who I am just to follow whatever trend people are doing. I just keep doing my thing.

Todrick Hall

You’ve become a powerful role model in the industry. Why is it important for you to help younger artists?

I had to get to this point [in my career] by myself, and there are a lot of things that I wish somebody in the business had told me. So, I’m hoping that I’ll be able to give younger artists some advice, especially since the world of music entertainment is ever-changing. I’m living proof that someone like the contestants today can take their gift and do anything.

What do you think is important for them to know?

This is a business — it’s not just a hobby. We live in a world where you make one slip-up, one wrong sentence, and that could be the end of your career. So it’s a really fine tightrope that people have to walk.

Has that scrutiny hindered you creatively at times?

I think it can be overwhelming to think about. But I know that I have the gayest songs in the world. So for me it’s always, “What can I do to make them even gayer?”

Do you think this is the dawn of a new era for queer artists?

Yeah, but there’s still so far to go. I’ve never heard a gay artist on the radio singing about falling in love with another man or using the pronouns “him” or “he.” And I think that’s something I would have really benefited from as a young queer kid trying to figure out where I belonged in this world.

You’re such a natural storyteller — do you feel like that’s the key to success for a rising artist?

I think anytime somebody can tap into being vulnerable, it’s important. You start a Taylor Swift song and in three minutes, you’ve gone on a complete journey. Anybody can write a song about popping bottles in the club, but if someone can write a song that feels like it’s catering to just you, it’s just a beautiful thing.

Charli XCX

As an artist who has played a major role in the careers of many rising stars, what do you find most fulfilling about being a mentor?

I think when it comes to meeting any new artist and getting to know them, the most fulfilling part is learning about their world, their vision and their opinions. It doesn’t matter what level you’re at in your career: A good idea is a good idea. It’s always inspiring to see how a brand-new artist might create something genius.

Apps like TikTok have upended everything we thought we knew about “breaking” new artists. Did you anticipate that shift?

I like to always stay true to myself on social media, just like in real life. I’m always open to exploring a new space or platform, but if it doesn’t feel authentic to me, I won’t pursue it. That said, if I can figure out a way to genuinely express myself through that specific medium, I’ll play with it. I can’t say I could have predicted a shift like TikTok specifically, but I will say I’ve always been prepared for the constant expansion and evolution of genres to a place where being put within a box doesn’t really exist. I think TikTok definitely helps with this.

It must have been massively validating to see your mentee win. What does Bronze Avery bring to the table as an artist?

He’s bold, he’s confident, and he has so much belief in himself, in a super charming way — all of which makes him totally effortless as an artist. It’s really awesome to watch him do his thing.

What do you think it takes for an artist to remain relevant with a contemporary audience?

Stay true to yourself and who you are. Don’t chase trends. Only do things that you know feel right in your gut. That’s the best way.