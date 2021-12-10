Billboard NXT: Bronze Avery Announced Winner in Thrilling Finale

The winner of Billboard NXT – a first-of-its-kind singing competition from Billboard and Samsung Galaxy, designed to discover the next great unsigned artist – has been crowned!

After numerous TikTok challenges, the help of celebrity mentors and riveting performances during the Grand Finale event on Tuesday (Dec. 7), Bronze Avery has been announced as Billboard NXT’s winner, earning the victory over multi-talented finalists Amir Brandon and Sophie Marks.

All three finalists took the stage at Avalon Hollywood for Billboard NXT’s live finale event on Tuesday night, after weeks of showing off their skills in various TikTok challenges and standing out from the competition’s 12 total contestants. Each finalist performed in front of the Billboard NXT celebrity mentors – Todrick Hall, Anitta, and 24KGoldn, who filled in for Charli XCX – after receiving a one-on-one session from the stars, who offered tips for performing on the big stage.

First, Bronze Avery dazzled with a performance of “Good Ones” by Charli XCX, whom he also cited as his greatest inspiration. Complete with his own high-kicks and spins, Avery owned the stage and pumped up the energy with an impressive performance.

“Your range is insane!” Todrick Hall told Avery following the performance. “I hope you never lose that spark.”

Next up was Amir Brandon, who presented a high-energy rendition of Anitta’s “Faking Love” while showing off his singing and rapping skills. “He brought his own way of doing [the song],” Brandon’s mentor, Anitta, said while applauding his performance. “He’s not trying to be someone he’s not. The vocals were amazing!”

Finally, Sophie Marks engaged with the Hollywood crowd as she sang an angelic version of Todrick Hall’s “Queen,” which earned Hall’s seal of approval. “I love your heart even more than I love your talent,” he told the finalist.

Following the cover performances, each finalist showcased an original track in order to demonstrate their personal styles. Avery mashed up two of his songs, transitioning from a sad breakup ballad to an upbeat club track – and wowing the crowd with some kinetic dance moves in the second half.

Amir Brandon then sang an emotionally charged original track, “Hollywood Died,” with gut-wrenching lyrics that captivated the entire room. “I really felt what you were saying,” 24KGoldn commented, “the way you were singing – very authentic, genuine and sincere.” Finally, Sophie Marks presented her track “River,” a beautiful ballad about vulnerability. Anitta loved both the track and Marks’ performance: “You have such a stage presence. Your voice is so smooth.”

At the end of the night, audience members voted on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G – which the contestants used throughout the competition to capture their content from the best angle – and Bronze Avery was declared the winner of Billboard NXT. This is just the start for the artist: Avery will receive a Billboard cover, a music video, studio time to record a first single and tickets to the Billboard Music Awards.

Congratulations to Bronze Avery, his fellow finalists and all the Billboard NXT participants! See highlights of the finale below: