Amber Mark Performs ‘Cosmic’ and ‘What It Is’ on the Honda Stage

Time and time again, Amber Mark brings listeners into her world through her enveloping sound and soul-baring lyrics.

Fittingly, none of this energy is diluted on the stage, where Mark’s live shows evolve into cathartic experiences for her as well as for fans.

“Connecting at a live show, where fans are singing those lyrics back to you, words that came from such a deep place within you – it’s like there’s this energy,” says the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer.

Here, in an exclusive performance on the Honda Stage, Mark brings an immersive live rendition of “What It Is” and “Cosmic” from her latest album, Three Dimensions Deep.

On “What It Is”, Mark looks to the universe to make sense of the loss of love. And with “Cosmic”— which feels like the sonic equivalent of an emotion tinkling down the spine— she revels in the magic of a lover’s embrace. From beginning to end, her performance is a visceral groove.