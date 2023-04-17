Zach Bryan Says He & Travis Tritt Met ‘Eye to Eye’ to Settle Online Feud

Country stars Zach Bryan and Travis Tritt had a public Twitter spat last week over Bud Light teaming with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney for its latest campaign, and now the duo seem to be on good terms.

It all started when the “Something in Orange” singer tweeted on April 8, “I mean no disrespect towards anyone specifically, I don’t even mind @travistritt. I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be It’s a great day to be alive I thought.”

The thoughts were seemingly in response to Tritt announcing he would no longer be working with Anheuser-Busch and removing all of the company’s products from his tour hospitality rider. “I know many other artists who are doing the same,” the singer claimed.

While Tritt didn’t respond publicly to Bryan’s thoughts, he took to Twitter to try to get the young country star to meet with him in person. “Zach, Been trying to reach out to you through your manager,” he wrote on April 13. “Since we are both playing the Two Step Inn Festival in Georgetown, TX this Saturday, I was hoping we could chat in person. I will be there all day on Saturday. Please let me know if we can chat. Thanks.”

a.@zachlanebryan Zach, Been trying to reach out to you through your manager. Since we are both playing the Two Step Inn Festival in Georgetown, TX this Saturday, I was hoping we could chat in person. I will be there all day on Saturday. Please let me know if we can chat. Thanks. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 14, 2023

It appears that the duo did in fact meet in person at the festival, as Bryan revealed to fans that they talked “eye to eye” for “an hour and a half,” and noted while they do disagree on certain things, “the world did not end.”

Tritt then replied to Bryan’s tweet in support, writing, “So glad we had a chance to chat, Zach. Even better to discover that we have so much common ground. All the best to you on your first European tour!”