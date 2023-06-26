Zach Bryan Teases New Music

In 2022, Zach Bryan released three projects, including his American Heartbreak album and Summertime Blues EP, followed by the live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks), which dropped in December.

But according to Bryan, he’s already working on another album — and he brought receipts to prove it. On Sunday, he posted on Instagram, telling fans, “album soon.”

He also had a word of insight into the project, saying, “This one was for me, I do not care if you like it. I love you guys and thank you so much for getting us this far.”

Alongside his caption, Bryan posted 10 audio files of song snippets. Earlier this month, Bryan also shared that he has been in the studio working on new music. At that time, he also hinted at an album that could be different than what fans may be expecting, captioning a Twitter post with, “Some’ll love it some’ll hate it everything will be okay either way.”

Bryan’s recent hit song “Something in the Orange” crested inside the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January and spent six weeks atop the Hot Country Songs chart. The song currently sits at No. 20 on the Country Airplay chart.

In addition to working on a project, Bryan is set to return to the coveted Red Rocks venue in Denver for two shows on Monday and Tuesday night and has a slate of festival dates in the works, including performances at Summerfest, Windy City Smokeout, Rock the South and Cheyenne Frontier Days.