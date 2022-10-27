Zach Bryan Pledges to Lower Merch Prices

Zach Bryan has been lighting up the Billboard charts with his album American Heartbreak and songs including “Something in the Orange,” and criss-crossing the United States on his American Heartbreak tour. Along the way has been building a reputation as an artist who also listens closely to his fans.

On Oct. 26, Bryan took to Twitter to state that he was planning to lower the price of the merchandise sold at his concerts.

“I just learned how expensive the merch was last night,” he said on Twitter. “A hoodie for 60 to 70 dollars is too much and I’m fixing it now. Thank you guys so much for being such a good and kind and rowdy crowd.”

Fans began chiming, with one saying, “I paid 45 bucks for a t shirt.. I wasn’t not gonna buy one but 45 bucks?? dang man,” to which Bryan responded, “I JUST learned how much they were. It’s fixed and I apologize.”

After another Twitter user noted that they would gladly pay $70 if he allowed his merch to be sold online in addition to at his concerts, Bryan responded, “no no no they’ll be 45 at most, 70 is absolutely heinous as hell and and anyone selling hoodies for that amount have completely desensitized from the world.”

His fans quickly responded with sentiments of gratitude for the singer-songwriter’s swift response, with comments. “I love how humble you are and how you put your fans first. you’ll always have our respect and support,” said one Bryan fan.

After his debut major label full-length album American Heartbreak debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s top country albums chart in June, Bryan quickly followed with the release of the EP Summertime Blues in July. His song “Something in the Orange” reached No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, and he’s notched just over a dozen entries on the chart, including “Highway Boys,” “Oklahoma Smoke Show” and “Burn, Burn, Burn.”