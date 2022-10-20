Zach Bryan Shares His Favorite Taylor Swift Song — and the One His Girlfriend Makes Him Sing for Her

Zach Bryan‘s songs have dotted the Billboard country charts over the past year, but he recently revealed he’s also a fan of another singer-songwriter with strong country ties: Taylor Swift.

Bryan recently shared his enthusiasm for Swift’s upcoming album Midnights, which releases Friday, Oct. 21.

“miss swift what are the vibes at midnight good morning everybody and happy almost sweekend, get in we’re going crying,” Bryan tweeted Thursday (Oct. 21). That message prompted one of his followers to ask the singer about his favorite Swift songs.

“‘August,’ for sure,” Bryan responded, referring to a track from Swift’s 2020 album Folklore. He also noted that his girlfriend asks him to cover Swift’s 2006 debut single, “Tim McGraw.”

Like Swift herself, who released albums Folklore and Evermore in 2020, followed by last year’s re-recordings of her previous albums Fearless and Red, Oklahoma native and Navy veteran Bryan has also proven himself a prolific writer.

In May, Bryan’s Warner Records debut album American Heartbreak debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart and at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, while his song “Something in the Orange” has been certified platinum by the RIAA, and is at No. 44 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart).

In July, Bryan followed American Heartbreak with the release of the nine-song EP Summertime Blues, which debuted at No. 7 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, as well as at No. 2 on the Top Americana/Folk Albums chart.

Leading up to the release of Midnights, Swift has teased song titles (including “Mastermind,” “Anti-Hero,” and “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” as well as “Snow on the Beach,” a collaboration with Lana Del Rey), lyrics (via a series of Spotify billboards that have popped up in cities around the world), and inspirations for the album.

See Bryan’s tweets about his favorite Taylor Swift song below.

miss swift what are the vibes at midnight good morning everybody and happy almost sweekend, get in we’re going crying — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) October 20, 2022