Zach Bryan Sets 2024 Quittin Time Tour With Jason Isbell & Sheryl Crow

On the heels of releasing his new self-titled album, Zach Bryan has revealed his upcoming 2024 North American trek The Quittin Time Tour.

The tour will hit stadiums and arenas across North America, launching with two shows at Chicago’s United Center on March 6-7 before heading to football stadiums in Denver; Foxborough, Mass.; Philadelphia; Atlanta; Tampa, Fla.; Arlington, Texas; and Minneapolis. The tour will wrap in Bryan’s home state of Oklahoma, with two shows at the BOK Center on Dec. 13-14.

Joining Bryan for the tour will be Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Middle East, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson and Levi Turner.

Fans can register for tour presale access, with presale beginning Sept. 6. General on-sale begins Sept. 8.

To date, Bryan has notched the top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Something in the Orange,” which also spent six weeks atop the Hot Country Songs chart. Zach Bryan, which the singer/songwriter wrote and produced himself, was released via Warner Records on Aug. 25 and marks Bryan’s fourth full-length studio project. The new, 16-track album features collaborations with The War & Treaty (“Hey Driver”), Kacey Musgraves (“I Remember Everything”), The Lumineers (“Spotless”) and Sierra Ferrell (“Holy Roller”).

In announcing the album’s track list, Bryan said he is “really proud to call the writing and production on somethin’ all mine,” and noted that “I didn’t make this album to appease people who will never be happy anyways, I made it for my people, hope everyone has a good weekend.”

The Quittin Time Tour tour will follow the 27-year-old Bryan’s current Burn, Burn, Burn Tour, which wraps in Kansas City at the end of the month.