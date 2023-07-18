Zac Brown Offers Health Update for Bandmate John Driskell Hopkins Following ALS Diagnosis

Zac Brown Band frontman and namesake Zac Brown is offering an update on the health of his bandmate John Driskell Hopkins, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2022.

“It’s been tough for Hop and our band, but he is our brother and we’re doing all that we can to support him every day,” Brown told People of the tightknit band, which formed in 2002. “We eat together, laugh together, and always have each other’s back. It’s a really supportive tribe we have and I’m blessed to call them my brothers, and sister!”

Brown says that the band is grateful for the support fans have shown in contributing to Hopkins’ Hop on a Cure fundraising effort. According to als.org, nearly 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS per year, with an average life expectancy of between two and five years.

“Thanks to our Zamily, we’ve been able to make big strides with supporting Hop’s organization Hop On A Cure in finding and providing the resources and support needed to help find a cure for ALS,” Brown told People.

Hopkins revealed his ALS diagnosis in May 2022. “Over the past several years, I’ve noticed some balance issues and some stiffness in my hands,” Hopkins said during a video statement at the time. “After careful analysis by some of the country’s top neurologists, I’ve been diagnosed with ALS. Because my symptoms have been slow-progressing from the start, we believe they will continue to be slow-progressing going forward. God willing, I plan to be rocking with these amazing people for many years to come.”

The band has been on the road touring for a slate of summer festivals, as well as their own From the Fire headlining tour, which launched June 30. The group also recently contributed to bandmate Caroline Jones’ new song, “Million Little Bandaids,” with Brown trading off lead vocals with Jones.