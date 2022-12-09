Zac Brown Engaged to Model & Actress Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown Band lead singer Zac Brown will soon be a married man again. He is engaged to actress-model-stuntwoman Kelly Yazdi, sources confirm to Billboard. People first reported the story, noting that Brown proposed to Yazdi in Hawaii.

According to her IMDB page, Yazdi has worked on projects including the TV series Hawaii Five-0 and Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Ranch Challenge, as well as films including The Beautiful Ones and The Martial Arts Kid. She was raised in Minnesota and moved to Los Angeles while still a teenager. She studied advanced acting and performing arts at the University of California Santa Barbara.

This will mark the second marriage for Brown. He and his former wife Shelly divorced in 2018 after a decade of marriage, and share five children together.

“We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there,” Brown and Shelly said via a statement to People at the time. “This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with.”

Zac Brown Band has also undergone musical shifts recently, welcoming singer-musician Caroline Jones as the first full-time female member of the group. Jones first opened shows for them in 2017 and has continued joining the band on their more recent tours.

The Zac Brown Band has earned 14 Billboard Country Airplay chart-toppers to date, including their latest hit, “Same Boat,” in 2021. Last year, they released the project The Comeback, and issued a deluxe version of the project in September. Next up, they will take part in New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash and have a string of shows overseas beginning in March, including stops in Ireland, the UK and Australia.