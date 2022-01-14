Zac Brown Band Announces 2022 Out in the Middle Tour: Exclusive

Zac Brown Band will kick off its 2022 Out in the Middle Tour on April 22 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

The 34-date North American outing ends Nov. 19 at Phoenix’s Chase Field and includes four previously announced dates, including stadium shows in Frisco, Texas, and Akron, Ohio.

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour includes stops at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park (where Zac Brown Band holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows), New York’s Citi Field and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

“Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings,” Brown said in a statement. “We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from [2021’s] ‘The Comeback Tour.’ It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”

The tour comes after Zac Brown Band returned to the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the first time in five years in November with “Same Boat.” The song was the group’s 14th No. 1 and its first chart-topper since the act signed with Warner Music Nashville.

Caroline Jones, who performed as a special guest with Zac Brown Band during The Comeback Tour, will once again join the band. The Robert Randolph Band will open the majority of shows with other support acts to be named later.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Jan. 21 at ZacBrownBand.com.

Zac Brown Band tour dates:

Friday, April 22 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Saturday, April 23 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Friday, May 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sunday, May 22 – San Antonio, TX – Real Life Amphitheater

Thursday, June 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Friday, June 3 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Friday, June 17 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Friday, July 8 – Akron, OH – Dowed Field

Saturday, July 9 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Friday, July 15 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thursday, July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Friday, July 29 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Saturday, July 30 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Friday, August 12 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sunday, August 14 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, August 18 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Friday, August 19 – Endicott, NY – En-Joie Golf Course

Friday, August 26 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Saturday, August 27 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Friday, September 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Saturday, September 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sunday, September 25 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Friday, October 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Saturday, October 8 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sunday, October 9 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thursday, October 20 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, October 21 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Saturday, October 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Friday, November 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sunday, November 6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Saturday, November 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

ADDITIONAL 2022 PERFORMANCE DATES:

May 21 – Frisco, TX – Soccer Hall of Fame Weekend

Aug 25 – Put-in-Bay, OH – Bash on the Bay