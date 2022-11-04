Caroline Jones Joins Zac Brown Band as Full-Time Band Member

Zac Brown Band has added singer and musician Caroline Jones as a full-time band member, the group announced on Thursday (Nov. 3). This makes her the first and only female in the eight-member group.

Jones first opened for Zac Brown Band on their 2017 tour and continued as an opener for the next two years. The band asked her to join their 2021 The Comeback Tour as a guest band member, and welcomed her back as a guest member for their current Out in the Middle Tour. Jones also performed with the group during this year’s CMA Festival and 2021’s CMA Awards, as well as the band’s stint opening for the Rolling Stones at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Brown has become a mentor for Jones and is a co-producer on her song “So Many Skies,” featured on her album Antipodes. The album debuted at No. 4 on the iTunes Country chart, and also features her song “Come In (But Don’t Make Yourself Comfortable).” Jones also previously opened for Kenny Chesney on his 2019 Songs for the Saints Tour and teamed with Chesney and Jimmy Buffett for her song “Gulf Coast Girl.”

See Zac Brown Band’s upcoming tour dates below:

Nov. 4 – Los Angeles – Hollywood Bowl+

Nov. 4 – Los Angeles – The Hotel Cafe (That Girl In The Band Tour)

Nov. 6 – Oakland, Calif. – Oakland Arena+

Nov. 18 – San Diego, Calif. – WonderFront Festival+

Nov. 19 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Chase Field+~

+Special Guest Robert Randolph Band

~ Special Guest Sam Hunt