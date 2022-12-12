How to See Zac Brown Band on Their 2023 Tour: Exclusive

Zac Brown Band kick off their 2023 From the Fire Tour in Columbus, Ohio, on June 30.

The 24-date amphitheater outing, produced by Live Nation, will conclude in November with two dates at Tampa’s Mid-Florida Credit Union Amphitheater. It follows the group’s 2022 Out in the Middle Tour. Openers on the Grammy-winning group’s 10th North American trek will be King Calaway, Marcus King and Tenille Townes.

“This past year was monumental, and we’re thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the ‘From the Fire Tour,’” Brown said in a statement. “We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted. We can’t wait to be back out on the road with our fans.”

Related Walker Hayes Sets Headlining Duck Buck Tour for 2023

Explore Explore Zac Brown Band See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Courtesy Photo

In addition to the From the Fire tour dates, ZBB will also headline the C2C: Country to Country festival, which takes place in Glasgow, Dublin and London in March. Additionally, the band will play a number of U.S. festivals, including Milwaukee’s Summerfest and Chicago’s Windy City Smokeout. On Major League Baseball’s Lou Gehrig Day, ZBB will perform a Cincinnati Reds post-game benefit concert with a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold going to founding band member John Driskell Hopkins’ Hop On A Cure Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for ALS.

From the Fire Tour tickets go on sale to the general public Dec. 16 via www.zacbrownband.com. A Citi card pre-sale starts Dec. 14, the same days as a fan club presale. A Spotify pre-sale begins Sept. 15. Ticket information is available on the band’s website.

2023 TOUR DATES:

Friday, June 30, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena+

Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium+

Friday, July 14, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Saturday, August 5, 2023 – Canton, OH – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium#

Sunday, August 6, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center+

Friday, August 11, 2023 – Syracuse, NY – St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^+

Saturday, August 12, 2023 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^+

Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center^+

Saturday, August 19, 2023 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park+

Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek~+

Friday, October 6, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion#~+

Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center~+

Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre#+

Friday, October 13, 2023 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre#+

Saturday, October 14, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre+

Friday, October 20, 2023 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre+

Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre+

Thursday, November 2, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+

Friday, November 3, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Saturday, November 4, 2023 – Tampa, FL– MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

ADDITIONAL 2023 PERFORMANCE DATES:

Friday, March 10, 2023 – Glasgow, UK – C2C: Country to Country*

Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Dublin, IE – C2C: Country to Country*

Sunday, March 12, 2023 – London, UK – C2C: Country to Country*

Sunday, March 17 – Tuesday, March 19, 2023 – Willowbank, Australia – CMC Rocks 2023*

Sunday, June 2, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati Reds Post-Game Benefit Concert*

Friday, June 23, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest 2023^*

Saturday, June 24, 2023 – Cadott, WI – Country Fest 2023*

Sunday, July 16, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Windy City Smokeout*

Sunday July 23, 2023 – Newton, IA – Hy-Vee INDY CAR Weekend*

+Special Guest King Calaway

^Special Guest Marcus King

~Special Guest Tenille Townes