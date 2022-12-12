‘Yellowstone’ Actor Luke Grimes Previews Upcoming Country Song Release

Actor and singer Luke Grimes portrays John Dutton’s son Kayce Dutton on the hit series Yellowstone, but he’s also delving into his own career in country music. He’s already been added to the 2023 performer lineup for popular country music festival Stagecoach, which will be headlined by Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown.

Explore Explore Luke Grimes See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On Instagram, Grimes recently posted a snippet on Sunday (Dec. 11) of his first country song, “No Horse to Ride,” which will release Dec. 16. According to Songview, the composition was written by Grimes alongside Tony Lane and Jonathan Singleton.

“I’d be driving in the dark, no headlights on/ On a one-way highway that didn’t go home/ I’d have to borrow from the devil just to pay my dues/ I’d have nothing worth having if I didn’t have you,” Grimes sings in the song’s preview.

Singer-songwriter Jessi Alexander and Midland’s Mark Wystrach were among those sharing encouragement, with Alexander saying, “Sounds killer!” and Wystrach adding, “Sounds great bud.”

Alexander, known for penning songs including the Miley Cyrus hit “The Climb,” Tim McGraw’s “Damn Country Music” and Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t Think Jesus,” previously shared a photo on Instagram of herself just after a songwriting session with Grimes and fellow songwriter Ben Hayslip. She captioned the photo, “I was the lucky girl that got to make up a song today with these boys.”

Prior to his role on Yellowstone, Grimes appeared in the 2014 film American Sniper, portraying U.S. Navy Seal Marc Lee, who was killed in action in 2006. His also appeared in the television series True Blood, while his filmography includes the movies Fifty Shades of Grey, Taken 2, The Wait and The Magnificent Seven.

Listen to the snippet of Grimes’ song below.