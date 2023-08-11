Wynonna Judd, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton & More Set for ‘A Tribute to The Judds’ Album

More than two dozen artists will pay homage to Country Music Hall of Famers The Judds (mother-daughter duo Wynonna and Naomi Judd) on A Tribute to The Judds, out Oct. 27 on BMG.

Among the participating acts are Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Megan Moroney, Blake Shelton, Trisha Yearwood, Ashley McBryde, Gabby Barrett and LeAnn Rimes.

“To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special,” Wynonna Judd, who also appears on the project, said in a statement. “These songs are so timeless and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come.”

On Aug. 18, music lovers will get a first glimpse into the project with a song still to be chosen.

Among the collaborations on the set are Shelton and wife Gwen Stefani pairing for “Love Is Alive”; Wynonna and Yearwood performing “Cry Myself to Sleep”; Parton and Wilson teaming for “Mama He’s Crazy”; Jelly Roll, K. Michelle and The Fisk Jubilee Singers on “Love Can Build a Bridge”; and Wendy Moten playing “Had a Dream (For the Heart)” with O.N.E The Duo.

Nearly all of the upcoming album’s 14 tracks were produced by Brent Maher, The Judds’ original producer and a six-time Grammy winner. CMA Award-winning producer/songwriter/musician and Wynonna Judd’s husband, Cactus Moser, produced “Cry Myself to Sleep.”

“To all of you who listen to this music, I wish you could have been with us in the studio when we recorded these songs,” Maher said in a statement. “There was a joy and passion along with some poignant moments in re-recording these Judds songs that are impossible to describe. I hope you enjoy this record as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Allan Geiger

The album pays homage to The Judds’ 40th anniversary of being signed by music executive Joe Galante to RCA Records in 1983 and reunites much of the team that helped develop their success: Galante serves as an executive producer on A Tribute to The Judds, as does Renee Bell, an A&R exec at MCA Nashville when Wynonna issued her solo work for the label. Galante’s previous work with The Judds brought about numerous accolades, including six multi-platinum studio albums, five Grammy wins, nine CMA Awards and eight ACM Awards.

“Renee Bell and I were thrilled to be part of A Tribute to The Judds as executive producers,” Galante said in a statement. “After my signing of The Judds in 1983 and Wynonna going to MCA when Renee was director of A&R, it was a special reunion for all of us. With Brent Maher at the helm of producing all of the timeless Judds music we are honoring, it was the perfect combination. We couldn’t be more excited about the incredible artists that have brought their own styles to these great songs.”

A Tribute to The Judds will partner with the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) in honor of Naomi Judd, who died by suicide at age 76 on April 30, 2022, one day prior to The Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Six months after Naomi died, Wynonna continued on with The Judds’ tour, which had been planned and announced prior to her mom’s death. Many of country music’s female artists, including Yearwood and McBryde, joined Wynonna on various dates on the tour, helping her to honor Naomi’s life, as well as the illustrious career Naomi and Wynonna built together as The Judds.

Full track list for A Tribute to The Judds below:

Girls Night Out – Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Jennifer Nettles, Gabby Barrett

Mama He’s Crazy – Lainey Wilson and Dolly Parton

Why Not Me – Megan Moroney

Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days) [feat. Sonya Isaacs] – Cody Johnson

Rockin’ With The Rhythm Of The Rain – Ashley McBryde and Shelly Fairchild

Young Love (Strong Love) – Ella Langley and Jamey Johnson

Have Mercy – LeAnn Rimes

Love Is Alive – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Had A Dream (For The Heart) – Wendy Moten and O.N.E The Duo

I Know Where I’m Going – Barnett, Lynne & West

Let Me Tell You About Love – Carl Perkins and Raul Malo

John Deere Tractor – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Molly Tuttle

Cry Myself To Sleep – Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood

Love Can Build a Bridge – Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, and The Fisk Jubilee Singers