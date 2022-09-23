Wynonna Judd Reflects on Saying Goodbye to Naomi Judd in First Interview After Mom’s Death

On Sunday (Sept. 25), CBS Sunday Morning will air the first television interview with Country Music Hall of Fame member Wynonna Judd following the death of her mother and The Judds bandmate Naomi Judd.

During the interview with CBS’ Lee Cowan, Wynonna discusses her grief after her mother Naomi, 76, who had battled depression, died by suicide on April 30, one day before The Judds were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“I got the call, and I went over, and I saw her and that was that. I said goodbye to her in the hospital, and I closed her eyes, and I kissed her forehead and that was that,” Wynonna told Cowan. “And the next thing I know, I’m sitting here on the front porch, on the side porch … you know, and I’m just tryin’ to figure out what’s next.”

“I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it, because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t. That’s why it’s such a shock.”

“I feel her nudging me. And sometimes, I laugh,” Wynonna added of her late mother. “And sometimes, I say, ‘I really miss you. Why aren’t you here so we can argue?’”

On Sept. 30, she will launch the 11-date arena tour The Judds: The Final Tour, and will be joined by Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill to honor The Judds’ musical legacy.

In the 1980s and 1990s, The Judds notched 14 No. 1 Billboard country hits, including their signature, Grammy-winning ballad “Love Can Build a Bridge,” alongside sassy anthems “Why Not Me?” and “Turn It Loose,” as well as tender tracks “Grandpa (Tell Me ’bout The Good Old Days).”

The CBS Sunday Morning interview will air Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. ET on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

Watch a preview of Wynonna’s CBS Sunday Morning interview below:

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, reach out to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling 988 or visiting the website. You’ll receive free and confidential support and resources 24/7.