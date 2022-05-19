Wynonna Judd to Continue The Judds: The Final Tour as a Tribute With Star-Studded Female Lineup

Wynonna Judd performs onstage during CMT and Sandbox Live's "Naomi Judd: A River Of Time Celebration" at Ryman Auditorium on May 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.

Country Music Hall of Fame member Wynonna Judd is set to continue on with the previously announced The Judds: The Final Tour dates as a tribute following the death of her mother and musical partner Naomi Judd. The country legend died at age 76 on April 30, just one day before The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The 11-date arena tour will be the “ultimate girls night out,” with Martina McBride opening select dates, while a slate of other performers, including Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood, will be singing with Wynonna on several Judds classics on select dates. Additional shows will be added soon.

The tour, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, will launch Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena, and will conclude on Oct. 29 with a show in Lexington, Ky., where Faith Hill will join Wynonna at Rupp Arena.

“What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began. It means so much to have my sisterfriend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration.” Wynonna said via a statement. “It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts. I am feeling extra grateful.”

She continued: “I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38-plus years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together.”

Larry Strickland, Naomi’s longtime husband, added, “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife, Naomi. would have wanted her to do.”

Several of the artists chosen to open shows on the trek previously joined Wynonna and her sister Ashley to honor their late mother during a public memorial service that aired on CMT and was held at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. McBride spoke during the memorial, while McBryde performed “Love Is Alive,” and Little Big Town delivered “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days).” During the service, Carlile teamed with Wynonna for a stirring rendition of “The Rose.”

One of the most successful duos in country music history, Country Music Hall of Fame members The Judds notched 14 No. 1 hits on Billboard‘s Hot Country Singles chart. Tickets for The Judds’ The Final Tour are currently on sale, with tickets for the Oct. 29 hometown show in Lexington at Rupp Arena going on-sale May 21.

THE FINAL TOUR 2022 DATES: