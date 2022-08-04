Watch Wynonna Judd & Carly Pearce Honor Naomi Judd During ‘CMA Fest’ Special

Carly Pearce and Wynonna Judd perform during day 2 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2022 in Nashville.

During Wednesday night’s (Aug. 3) CMA Fest special, which aired on ABC, one of the highlights was undoubtedly Wynonna Judd teaming with Carly Pearce to perform The Judds’ 1984 hit “Why Not Me” at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

During this year’s CMA Fest, the Country Music Association’s annual four-day, fan-fueled music party held June 9-12 in downtown Nashville, the two country artists paid homage to the legacy of the late Judds vocalist Naomi Judd, who alongside her daughter Wynonna amassed 14 No. 1 Billboard country hits in the 1980s.

“CMA Fest, we lost one of our absolute pillars in country music earlier this year: Miss Naomi Judd. As a girl growing up in Kentucky, I idolized The Judds and wanted to be like them. My first concert was to see Wynonna,” Pearce said before introducing Wynonna. “And I’ve always loved all of the music that The Judds made, and feel like it is such a representation of the best of country music, So CMA Fest, please make welcome Wynonna Judd.”

Naomi Judd died April 30, 2022, just one day before The Judds were formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, earning one of country music’s highest honors. Pearce was also on hand for The Judds’ induction into the illustrious Hall, performing The Judds’ hit “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days).”

The three-hour CMA Fest special also included performances from Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band. Tickets are already on sale for next year’s CMA Fest, which will be held June 8-11 in downtown Nashville, and will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Watch Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce’s performance below: