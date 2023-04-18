Wynonna Judd to Release ‘Raw’ Paramount+ Documentary, ‘Between Hell & Hallelujah’

Wynonna Judd is headed to Paramount+. On Tuesday (April 18), the streamer announced the country legend’s upcoming documentary Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah.

The feature, which premieres April 26, promises to give fans a vulnerable behind-the-scenes look at Judd’s life as she picks up the pieces, rebuilds her life’s work and embarks on cross-country tour to continue the legacy of The Judds after the tragic passing of her mother Naomi Judd last year. Along the way, country royalty and rising stars alike will make appearances, including Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood.

“It’s real and it’s raw. It’s celebration and sadness,” Judd said in a statement. “It’s all of the people who I leaned on during one of the toughest seasons of my life. I wanted the opportunity to tell my story in my voice. If doing so helps one person out there choose life, then I am grateful.”

Just days after its premiere on Paramount+, the documentary will be followed by CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert, which is set to air April 29 on CMT in the tradition of the mother-daughter duo’s classic farewell tour from the early ’90s.

Jason Owen, the CEO of Sandbox Productions who produced both Judd-centric specials, added, “The Judds will forever be one of country music’s most iconic and storied duos. Their original 1991 farewell concert was entertainment at its finest and being able to recreate that concert with Wynonna and so many talented artists is something I will cherish forever. Watching Wynonna fully embrace this tour to honor The Judds’ legacy was beyond inspiring, and I can’t wait for others to witness her strength in Between Hell and Hallelujah.”

Get a first look at the artwork for Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah below.