Wynonna Judd Is Extending The Judds: The Final Tour

Wynonna Judd has added 15 additional shows to The Judds: The Final Tour, allowing the tour to continue into 2023.

Initially, the tour had been slated as a Judds farewell tour with Wynonna and her mother, Naomi Judd, prior to Naomi’s death on April 30 at age 76, just one day prior to The Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynonna later revealed she would continue with the tour dates in honor of her late mother’s life and legacy, and welcomed a rotating roster of female artists to join her, including Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Trisha Yearwood, and Little Big Town.

The tour, which had been slated to run through Oct. 29 in Lexington, Ky., will now extend through February 2023, with McBryde, McBride, Ballerini, Carlile and Little Big Town all returning as opening acts on various dates for the 2023 run of shows.

“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support!” Wynonna said via a statement. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been otherworldly. I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving!”

She added, “The decision to add 15 more shows was a no-brainer for me. The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever. In my 39 years of performing, these shows have truly been some of my absolute favorite experiences ever and I look forward to making new memories with the fans and guest artists in 2023.”

The Judds: The Final Tour, will visit Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday (Oct. 28).

See the full list of 2023 tour dates below. Presale tickets became available at 10 a.m. local time on Monday, Oct. 24. General public tickets will be on sale on Friday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. local time.

The Judds: The Final Tour Dates: