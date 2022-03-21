×
Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour to Return With Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell & More

"This year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date," Nelson said in a statement.

Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson at Farm Aid Festival at Alpine Valley Music Theatre on Sept 21, 2019. Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour will return to the road this summer as Willie Nelson & Family welcome a star-studded lineup. Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, ZZ Top and more will be part of the tour, which launches June 24 in St. Louis and runs through Sept. 23, wrapping in Philadelphia.

Chris Stapleton

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

Willie Nelson

Others on the tour’s rotating lineup include The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War & Treaty, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again,” Nelson said via a statement. “Our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night,” added Outlaw Music Festival Tour co-founder Keith Wortman. “We are honored to present these once in a lifetime lineups all over the country.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m. local time at each venue. VIP packages, which include premium seats and exclusive festival merch, will also be available.  The Outlaw Music Festival launched in 2016 in Scranton, Pa. That soldout show developed into a full-fledged touring franchise that has since welcomed artists including Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow and more.

See the full list of tour dates below:

Friday, June 24St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreWillie Nelson & FamilyNathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsJason Isbell and the 400 UnitCharley CrockettBrittney Spencer Saturday, June 25Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel ArenaWillie Nelson & FamilyJason Isbell and the 400 UnitNathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsCharley CrockettBrittney Spencer Sunday, June 26Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music CenterWillie Nelson & FamilyNathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsJason Isbell and the 400 UnitCharley CrockettBrittney Spencer Friday, July 1
Rogers, AR – Walmart AMPWillie Nelson & FamilyBrothers OsborneSteve Earle & The DukesAllison Russell Saturday, July 2Dallas, TX – Dos Equis PavilionWillie Nelson & FamilyJason Isbell and the 400 UnitBrothers OsborneCharley CrockettSteve Earle & The DukesAllison RussellFriday, July 29Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music CenterWillie Nelson & FamilyZZ TopGov’t MuleLarkin Poe Saturday, July 30Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music CenterWillie Nelson & FamilyZZ TopGov’t MuleLarkin Poe Sunday, July 31Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star LakeWillie Nelson & FamilyZZ TopGov’t MuleLarkin Poe Friday, Aug. 12Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire PavilionWillie Nelson & FamilyZZ TopZach BryanCharley CrockettThe War and Treaty Saturday, Aug. 13Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods CenterWillie Nelson & FamilyZZ TopZach BryanCharley CrockettThe War and Treaty Sunday, Aug. 14Darien, NY – Darien Lake AmphitheaterWillie Nelson & FamilyZZ TopZach BryanCharley CrockettThe War and Treaty Friday, Sept. 9Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank AmphitheatreWillie Nelson & FamilyJason Isbell and the 400 UnitBilly StringsCharley CrockettLarkin Poe Saturday, Sept. 10Charlotte, NC – PNC Music PavilionWillie Nelson & FamilyNathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsBilly StringsCharley CrockettLarkin Poe Sunday, Sept. 11Virginia Beach, VA – Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachWillie Nelson & FamilyNathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsBilly StringsLarkin PoeBrittney Spencer Tuesday, Sept. 13Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare AmphitheaterWillie Nelson & FamilyBilly StringsLarkin PoeBrittney Spencer Friday, Sept. 16Boston, MA – Xfinity CenterWillie Nelson & FamilyThe Avett BrothersBilly StringsLarkin PoeBrittney Spencer Saturday, Sept. 17Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post PavilionWillie Nelson & FamilyThe Avett BrothersZach BryanLarkin PoeBrittney Spencer Sunday, Sept. 18Saratoga Springs, NY – SPACWillie Nelson & FamilyThe Avett BrothersBilly StringsLarkin PoeBrittney Spencer Friday, Sept. 23Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion  Willie Nelson & FamilyChris StapletonZach BryanLarkin PoeBrittney Spencer

