Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour to Return With Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell & More

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour will return to the road this summer as Willie Nelson & Family welcome a star-studded lineup. Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, ZZ Top and more will be part of the tour, which launches June 24 in St. Louis and runs through Sept. 23, wrapping in Philadelphia.
Others on the tour’s rotating lineup include The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War & Treaty, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid.
“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again,” Nelson said via a statement.country.”“Our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night,” added Outlaw Music Festival Tour co-founder Keith Wortman. “We are honored to present these once in a lifetime lineups all over the
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m. local time at each venue. VIP packages, which include premium seats and exclusive festival merch, will also be available. touring franchise that has since welcomed artists including Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow and more.The Outlaw Music Festival launched in 2016 in Scranton, Pa. That soldout show developed into a full-fledged
See the full list of tour dates below:
Friday, June 24
Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP Willie Nelson & Family Brothers Osborne Steve Earle & The Dukes Allison Russell Saturday, July 2 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion Willie Nelson & Family Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Brothers Osborne Charley Crockett Steve Earle & The Dukes Allison Russell Friday, July 29 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center Willie Nelson & Family ZZ Top Gov’t Mule Larkin Poe Saturday, July 30 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center Willie Nelson & Family ZZ Top Gov’t Mule Larkin Poe Sunday, July 31 Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake Willie Nelson & Family ZZ Top Gov’t Mule Larkin Poe Friday, Aug. 12 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Willie Nelson & Family ZZ Top Zach Bryan Charley Crockett The War and Treaty Saturday, Aug. 13 Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center Willie Nelson & Family ZZ Top Zach Bryan Charley Crockett The War and Treaty Sunday, Aug. 14 Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater Willie Nelson & Family ZZ Top Zach Bryan Charley Crockett The War and Treaty Friday, Sept. 9 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Willie Nelson & Family Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Billy Strings Charley Crockett Larkin Poe Saturday, Sept. 10 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion Willie Nelson & Family Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Billy Strings Charley Crockett Larkin Poe Sunday, Sept. 11 Virginia Beach, VA – Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Willie Nelson & Family Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Billy Strings Larkin Poe Brittney Spencer Tuesday, Sept. 13 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Willie Nelson & Family Billy Strings Larkin Poe Brittney Spencer Friday, Sept. 16 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Billy Strings Larkin Poe Brittney Spencer Saturday, Sept. 17 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Zach Bryan Larkin Poe Brittney Spencer Sunday, Sept. 18 Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Billy Strings Larkin Poe Brittney Spencer Friday, Sept. 23 Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion Willie Nelson & Family Chris Stapleton Zach Bryan Larkin Poe Brittney Spencer