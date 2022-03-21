Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour to Return With Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell & More

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour will return to the road this summer as Willie Nelson & Family welcome a star-studded lineup. Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, ZZ Top and more will be part of the tour, which launches June 24 in St. Louis and runs through Sept. 23, wrapping in Philadelphia.

Others on the tour’s rotating lineup include The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War & Treaty, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again,” Nelson said via a statement.



“Our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night,” added Outlaw Music Festival Tour co-founder Keith Wortman. “We are honored to present these once in a lifetime lineups all over the country.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m. local time at each venue. VIP packages, which include premium seats and exclusive festival merch, will also be available.



The Outlaw Music Festival launched in 2016 in Scranton, Pa. That soldout show developed into a full-fledged touring franchise that has since welcomed artists including Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow and more.

See the full list of tour dates below:

Friday, June 24

St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer



Saturday, June 25

Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer



Sunday, June 26

Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer



Friday, July 1

Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Brothers Osborne

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell



Saturday, July 2

Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brothers Osborne

Charley Crockett

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell



Friday, July 29

Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe



Saturday, July 30

Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe



Sunday, July 31

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe



Friday, Aug. 12

Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty



Saturday, Aug. 13

Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty



Sunday, Aug. 14

Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty



Friday, Sept. 9

Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe



Saturday, Sept. 10

Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe



Sunday, Sept. 11

Virginia Beach, VA – Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer



Tuesday, Sept. 13

Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer



Friday, Sept. 16

Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer



Saturday, Sept. 17

Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer



Sunday, Sept. 18

Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer



Friday, Sept. 23

Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Chris Stapleton

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer