Willie Nelson Cancels Several Headlining Indoor Concerts

Willie Nelson performs at the We Are the Moral Resurrection! Georgetown-to-Austin March for Democracy rally to support voting rights at the Texas State Capitol on July 31, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

Willie Nelson has canceled several upcoming headlining indoor concerts out of an abundance of caution, according to his publicist.

“We are canceling our indoor headline shows until the COVID situation improves, as the safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance,” his rep said via a statement. “When we are able, we will look to make up shows when possible.”

According to Nelson’s publicist, all March shows have been canceled, with the exception of Nelson’s annual Luck Reunion show on March 17, which is held at Nelson’s ranch outside of Austin, Texas. Among the indoor March shows listed on Nelson’s website (including some previously canceled shows) are two Nashville performances at the CMA Theater on March 10-11, as well as concerts at New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre (March 13), Houston’s 713 Music Hall (March 14), Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s Texas (March 19) and San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre (March 21-22).

According to Nelson’s website, an April 20 indoor show in Peoria, Ill., has also been canceled, as well as an April 22 show in New Buffalo, Mich., and an April 25 show in Nashville, Ind. Nelson also added an outdoor show to his schedule on April 22 at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa, Ala., featuring opening acts Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, as well as Peytan Porter. He will also play an outdoor show on April 24 in Simpsonville, S.C.

Nelson is also set to release A Beautiful Time on April 29, to coincide with the entertainer’s 89th birthday. The first single from the album, “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die,” was written by Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton. The project follows two albums Nelson released in 2021, The Willie Nelson Family and That’s Life.