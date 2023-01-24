The Chicks, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton & More Set for Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Concert

Willie Nelson will get an illustrious, star-studded celebration in honor of his upcoming 90th birthday (on April 29), when a cavalcade of stars including The Chicks, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers gathering for a two-day concert event at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on April 29 and 30, 2023.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends and of course the fans who made this all possible,” Nelson said via a statement. “It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue.”

Billed as Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday and presented by Blackbird Presents and Live Nation Hewitt-Silva, the celebration’s lineup will also include performances from Nelson himself, as well as Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Edie Brickell, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Warren Haynes and Ziggy Marley. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Two-day packages for the general public go on sale Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 AM PT at ticketmaster.com.

Nelson continues to be prolific, gearing up to release his upcoming studio album, I Don’t Know a Thing About Love, a set of classic Harlan Howard songs, on March 3. Additionally the definitive five-part documentary film on Nelson’s life and career will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. He also continues to tour the country, headlining festivals including Farm Aid, July 4th Picnic and his Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Last year, he also released his latest book, Me and Paul, chronicling his 70-year friendship with drummer Paul English.