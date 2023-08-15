Will Hoge Teams With Black Opry & Shoes Off Nashville To Ask ‘Can I Be Country Too?’

Will Hoge is collaborating with members of the Black Opry and with Shoes Off Nashville (which celebrates and empowers those in Nashville’s Asian Pacific Islander community) to amass an ensemble of talented, diverse musical voices, congregating to challenge stereotypes within the country music community.

“Can I Be Country Too?” a song Hoge wrote a few years ago, asks a series of straightforward questions: can a person “be country” if they also believe that Black lives matter, believe in gay marriage, vote Democrat and do not go fishing or drinking beer every weekend?

The track finds Hoge collaborating with The Kentucky Gentlemen, Carmen Dianne, Michael Allen, Cheryl Deseree and the The Country Any Way Collective. Joining them are musicians Allen Jones and Jerry Pentecost (drums), Christopher Griffiths (bass), Josh Grange (pedal steel and piano), Audley Freed (electric guitar) and Josh Mailiner (fiddle and mandolin). The choir is made up of members of The Black Opry and Shoes Off Nashville.

Hoge, a Nashville-area native, is known for writing songs including Eli Young Band’s 2012 Billboard Country Airplay chart-topper “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” as well as the band’s song “Just Add Moonlight.” The singer-songwriter has also been outspoken in his own perspectives about society and politics throughout his career, on songs including 2012’s “Ballad of Trayvon Martin” (from his Modern American Protest Music EP), as well as “Still a Southern Man” and “Thoughts and Prayers,” both from his 2018 project My American Dream.

“I’ve always been a bit of an outsider when I’m working on the fringes of the country music world as an artist and writer, and the reasons for that sometimes are incredibly frustrating,” Hoge said in a statement. “I always felt like a lot of my core beliefs and cares were things that if maybe they weren’t allowed, they were definitely frowned upon. Over the last couple years I feel the genre, commercially at large, has really shown how small and homogenous it can be. I know how hard that is for me and I started thinking about how that must feel for so many other folks that I love and care about who are just trying to find their place.”

In that spirit of inclusion, Hoge said he aimed to be as inclusive as possible when it came to finding collaborators. “I wanted to surround myself with folks that are doing this work from the margins and feel frustrated and kind of left out. The artists that lined up to do it represent everything I’ve loved about Nashville and the music community here since I was a little kid,” he said. “It was such a tremendous joy to feel the love in the room as we tracked the song. Having all those voices and all those humans being unabashedly who they are was just tremendous. I’m flattered so many folks showed up in support.”

In a statement, Black Opry founder Holly G noted that Hoge was one of the first people to reach out and offer support when Holly G launched Black Opry. “We’ve built a friendship on learning and better understanding each other’s perspectives, and to this day, Will is the only artist who’s invited the Black Opry Revue to open for him for a show. He’s been such a great friend and supporter.”

Hoge summed up how he felt about the new project, saying “I hope that for young listeners out there, the ones that dream about carving out some kind of living in this business, and they wonder if they fit in, I hope this song is a resounding ‘Yes. You belong.’”

Hear “Can I Be Country Too?” below: