The War and Treaty Talk Touring With Chris Stapleton, New Album ‘Lover’s Game’ & ‘Sister Act 2’ Moment

The War and Treaty’s Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter just released their new album, Lover’s Game (which released March 10). Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly caught up with them in Austin, Texas, to discuss the new album, touring and more.

This year, alongside performing on their own Lover’s Game Tour dates, they will be opening shows for Chris Stapleton — something Michael says happened after The War and Treaty’s performance of The Rolling Stones’ “It’s Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)” with Brothers Osborne at the 2022 CMA Awards.

“When we got off the stage and went back to our seats, Chris was standing there with Morgane, his wife, and they were like, ‘We have to do something together.’ And it’s so cool because Morgane was like, ‘We should go on tour, right?’ And Chris goes, ‘Yep, we should.’ And Patty Loveless goes, ‘Make sure they take you on tour.’ So they are taking us on tour.”

They also talked about being nominated for a CMT Music Award in the group/duo video of the year category, alongside fellow artists Dan + Shay, Lady A, Little Big Town and more. Michael Trotter Jr. said he hasn’t felt a super-competitive environment in country music, but rather one of love and support.

“I think that’s what’s so special about country music — you don’t feel it and it really isn’t. Everybody gets so amped up when you’re nominated, so I feel like a big ol’ family and just honored to be nominated.”

Of course, both Michael and Tanya have been performing for years — and Tanya spoke of her notable role in the 1993 film Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, including an iconic scene where she performs “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” alongside Lauryn Hill.

“I’m really grateful that people still remember and it’s surprising that it’s still a big deal in pop culture” she said. With a Sister Act 3 film seemingly in the works, she says she still keeps in touch with some of her fellow actors from the film.

“Everybody’s just kind of up in the air — where it goes, we don’t know,” she says.

See the full interview below: