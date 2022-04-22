Walker Hayes Announces First Headlining Arena Tour: Exclusive

Last year, Walker Hayes released “Fancy Like,” an inescapably catchy song about Oreo shakes and Bourbon Street Steaks. In the process, he earned a smash that reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed entrenched atop the Hot Country Songs chart for 24 weeks. Now, Hayes is set to graduate from theaters to arenas as he embarks on his first headlining arena tour this fall. His 15-city Glad You’re Here tour will launch Sept. 29 in Johnstown, Pa., with opening act Parmalee.

“I can’t believe that we are playing arenas,” Hayes said via a statement. “It’s mind blowing how our team is growing, how the crowds are growing, and how the music continues to connect with my audience. I’m just so grateful.”

The tour will include stops at The Greek in Los Angeles, Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, and Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“Fancy Like” not only burned up the charts, but it was featured in an Applebee’s commercial (the restaurant is name checked in the song), and also garnered Hayes a Grammy nomination, five ACM Awards nods, and six nominations at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The hit’s followup, “AA,” is at No. 4 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Hayes’ Glad You’re Here tour takes its name from his upcoming book by the same title, written with his friend Craig Allen Cooper. The tome, which comes out May 3, is inspired by Hayes’s fan-favorite song “Craig,” which details how Cooper gifted Hayes and his family a much-needed car during a low point in their lives.

On his recently released project Country Stuff the Album, Hayes teamed with contemporary Christian music group MercyMe for a new rendition of “Craig.”

“At some point, [MercyMe lead singer] Bart [Millard] said, ‘Not enough people in the world have heard this song,’ and I suggested that we redo that song together,” Hayes previously told Billboard of the tune. “At first it was just going to feature Bart, but he suggested making it an entire MercyMe collaboration.”

Pre-sale for the Glad You’re Here tour begins April 26 at 10 a.m. local time, with general on sale starting April 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full list of Glad You’re Here tour dates below: