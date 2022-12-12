Walker Hayes Sets Headlining Duck Buck Tour for 2023

Walker Hayes recently concluded his first headlining arena tour in November, and he’s already preparing to head back on the road in 2023, beginning April 13 when his new Duck Buck Tour launches in Rosemont, Illinois.

Ingrid Andress will provide direct support on the 22-show tour, with Breland, Ray Fulcher, Nicolle Galyon and Chris Lane opening select shows. “More Hearts Than Mine” hitmaker Andress recently released the album Good Person, while Breland (known for his collaboration with Dierks Bentley and HARDY on “Beers on Me”) recently released the project Cross Country. Fulcher has penned numerous hits for Luke Combs and released the project Larkin Hill Mixes in 2021.

On May 5, Galyon and Lane will make a special appearance at the coveted Denver-area venue Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Galyon is known for penning songs including Dan + Shay’s “Tequila,” Lee Brice’s “Boy” and Morgan Wallen’s “Thought You Should Know.” Earlier this year, she released her debut album, firstborn. Lane has notched Country Airplay hits including “Fix,” “Big, Big Plans” and “I Don’t Know About You.”

The Duck Buck Tour takes its name from a lyric on the title track of his recent album Country Stuff: “I like shooting ducks and bucks.” Since then, the Duck Buck logo has popped up on Hayes’ merch, in music videos and on his social media.

“I can’t wait to get back out on tour,” Hayes said via a statement. “Headlining an arena tour for the first time this past year was a dream come true. The whole family was able to come out and the road has become our new home away from home. All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best. I don’t take for granted that they spent their hard-earned money on my shows, and I plan to make it well worth It!”

A presale for Walker Hayes Fan Club members will launch Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time and will run through Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. General tickets will go on sale Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

Last year, Hayes earned his first No. 1 Country Airplay hit with “Fancy Like,” which also reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has also earned a Grammy nomination at the upcoming ceremony, for best country song. His current single, “Y’all Life,” is at No. 32 on the Country Airplay chart.

See the dates for the Duck Buck Tour below:

April 13 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre*

April 14 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center*

April 20 Evansville, IN Ford Center*

April 21 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP*

April 22 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center*

April 27 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center#

April 29 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion#

May 4 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena+

May 5 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

June 2 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion#

June 3 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion#

June 9 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Amphitheater#

June 10 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater*

June 17 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

June 22 Camdenton, MO Ozarks Amphitheatre#

June 23 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater#

June 24 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater#

July 28 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater*

July 29 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Aug 3 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park*

Aug 4 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Aug 5 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre*

+Chris Lane and Nicolle Galyon

# Ingrid Andress and Ray Fulcher

*Ingrid Andress and BRELAND