Vince Gill Sets Summer Tour Dates

Vince Gill performs on stage during the Grand Ole Opry's 5000th Show at The Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 30, 2021 in Nashville.

Vince Gill has set an 18-date solo tour for this summer, marking his first solo outing since 2019, the same year he released his Okie album. Gill has been on tour as part of the Eagles since 2017, but will set out on his own solo shows when the group’s spring dates wrap at the end of June.

Explore Explore Vince Gill See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“When all touring stopped back in March of 2020, it was a good time for me to take a break from the road. Now the Eagles are touring again, and that’s a blast! But I’m also eager to get back on the bus and visit some places and fans that I haven’t seen for a while.”

The tour launches July 7 in Greensboro, N.C., and visits cities including Oklahoma City and Memphis, Tenn., before wrapping at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Aug. 28.

Opening for Gill is Wendy Moten, a former competitor on NBC’s The Voice. Moten has also toured extensively with Gill for many years, and they were both members of the Nashville collective The Time Jumpers. Moten earned a pop hit with 1994’s “Come In Out of the Rain.” Moten has also toured with Julio Iglesias, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Martina McBride. Gill also produced Moten’s recent album I’ve Got You Covered.

“I’ve always enjoyed sharing a stage with Wendy, whether she was singing harmonies for me, or when we were in The Time Jumpers together. It’s always been my wish that more of the world could hear her, so being able to feature her each night of this tour is something I look forward to.”

Also joining Gill onstage will be steel guitar player Paul Franklin, drummer Billy Thomas, bassist Jimmy Sloas and keyboardist John Jarvis.

In December, Gill will team up again with wife Amy Grant for their tradition of Nashville holiday shows at the Ryman Auditorium.

See the full list of tour dates below:

July 7: Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, Greensboro, NC

July 8: Township Auditorium, Columbia, SC

July 9: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, N. Charleston, SC

July 10: Bell Auditorium, Augusta, GA

July 14: Alabama Theater, Birmingham, AL

July 15: Saenger Theater, Mobile, AL

July 16: Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, Montgomery, AL

July 17: Von Braun Center, Huntsville, AL

July 20: Coronado Performing Arts Center, Rockford, IL

July 21: Adler Theatre, Davenport, IA

July 22: Des Moines Civic Center, Des Moines, IA

July 23: Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha, NE

July 28: Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, NC

Aug. 12: Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre, Oklahoma City, OK

Aug. 13: Billy Bob’s Texas, Ft. Worth, TX

Aug. 14: Orpheum Theatre, Memphis, TN

Aug. 26: Dothan Civic Center, Dothan, AL

Aug. 28: Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA